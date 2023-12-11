Poll Says Inflation Will Force 42 Percent of Small-Business Owners to Grinch-Pinch Year-End Bonuses

If you’re planning to hand out year-end bonuses that clock in higher than in years’ past, you’re likely in the minority.

With inflation still running hot and potentially less-robust sales–thanks to that looming recession this year–42 percent of small business owners reported having less to reward employees with in December as they usually would.

That’s the principal finding of the most recent monthly survey by PublicSquare and RedBalloon, which ranked persistently higher prices as the main factor undermining small business year-end activity and largesse. In addition to those companies reporting that they won’t be able to give any bonuses at all, 28 percent said they’d be handing out smaller envelopes than usual. By contrast, 30 percent of the 70,000 small companies surveyed said they’d be distributing the same or larger bonuses as they’re accustomed to. The Grinchy vibes coming from the less generous 42 percent of respondents foregoing the stocking stuffers this year were strongest among the 17 percent working in “wholesale or retail.” Regarding Black Friday and Cyber Monday, 52 percent of respondents reported “much lower” receipts than usual, and 81 percent said they’d shouldered price hikes from suppliers in the preceding month.

So why that degree of flinty gloom in a 2023 holiday season? How are rising prices still weighing so heavily on small business bonuses after steady declines in inflation rates since its 9.1 percent ceiling in June 2022–with drops down to 3.7 and 3.2 percent in September and October, respectively?

Hard to say, though the survey’s findings do run with the grain of its sponsors’ political leanings. Online marketing company PublicSquare and job board RedBalloon both market themselves as “anti-woke” businesses with pronounced bah-humbug views on Bidenomics. Many poll respondents echoed sentiments in a similar vein, with 81 percent expecting a “major recession” on the way, and 94 percent believing the U.S. is on the “wrong track” economically.

And yet, the same poll found the number of small business operators expressing optimism for future activity had risen to 28.2 percent during the November 30 to December 5 period, up from 24.5 percent the previous month. An additional 24.5 percent said they plan on hiring to expand or fill vacancies, and 64.4 percent intend to retain current staff levels. And despite the accounts of disappointing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, 59 percent of small business owners said they’re working more than last year at this time.