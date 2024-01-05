Price Gouging Sees Backlash as Big Supermarket Chains Move to Spare Consumers, Small Retailers

Following some pushback by U.S. chains over price hikes, a French supermarket giant has pulled Pepsi Co. brands. Price spirals usually hit smaller retailers next.

It’s rare that big retailers square off with suppliers over price hikes they call unfair and costly to consumers — and even to smaller businesses selling the same affected goods. But a growing number of supermarket chains have done just that, with one giant now pulling Pepsi Co. brands off its shelves to protest excessive price increases.

Though a steady retreat from rampant inflation remains one of the main themes of generally positive economic news heading into 2024, manufacturers are catching heat for continuing to boost profits under the cover of generally rising costs. Yesterday, French supermarket chain Carrefour went a step further and removed Doritos, Quaker cereals, 7-Up, and other Pepsi Co. products from shelves in over 3,400 of its outlets across France.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The reason, Carrefour informed customers from signs hung across empty shelves, is “We no longer sell this brand due to unacceptable price increases.” This instance of corporate vexation is apparently too much for France alone. The company plans to extend the de facto boycott to over 5,000 additional outlets in Italy, Belgium, and Spain. The move might have been dismissed as a far-off, passing spat, but it’s not the first flicker of protest. Throughout 2023 U.S. chains took action against perceived price gouging from suppliers of everything from clothes to toys-and particularly food.

A ConsumerAffairs report issued in December found prices on 15 categories of groceries across the U.S. rose 5.3 percent in 2023-and a whopping 25.5 percent “going back two years.” The highest food hike last year was 8.2 percent in Pennsylvania, with Colorado experiencing the lowest at 2.9 percent.

Contrasting that, some reports note, is U.S. economic data spanning the summers of 2020 and 2022 showing corporate profits surged by 75 percent, over five times the 14 percent inflation rate of the same period. Though outwardly allied in selling major brands to consumers, supermarket chains and big goods manufacturers engage in continual, sometimes bitter negotiations over prices. Indeed, the bargaining power of chains is so great it’s been repeatedly blamed in the past for forcing smaller agriculture producers into agreements to sell at a loss–or not at all.

But by using their enormous purchasing volumes as a pressure point to counter price hikes from big food manufacturers, these retail giants may create consumer benefits that reach beyond their own aisles. If producers can’t foist price increases onto large chains, it will be that much more difficult to hike costs for smaller retailers and their customers.

That pushback from large retailers could protect shoppers at large supermarkets price hikes that go beyond the rate of inflation. That would also spare smaller retailers increases they’d have to pass along to customers. Walmart, Krogers, and upscale grocer Whole Foods all went public with their unhappiness about supplier price hikes in 2023, and reportedly resorted to behind-the-scenes arm-twisting to curb them. If they couldn’t stave off the increases, many stores responded by providing display advantages to lower cost in-store or private brand alternatives to pricier premium brands.

Carrefour’s militant shelf-dumping of Pepsi Co. products is another order of magnitude. But with inflation still running at an annual 3.7 percent rate in France-and up to 7 percent for certain essential foodstuffs-compared to 3.1 percent in the U.S., the chain’s management clearly felt a higher degree of “French flair” was required.