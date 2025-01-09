Price Stability Slowly Returns to Used Car Markets

Reduced new auto production during the pandemic cut used car supplies, too, contributing to double-digit price fluctuations and sector instability that may finally be ending.

It appears 2025 is already bringing some welcome news for businesses that sell used cars—and people shopping for a second-hand ride. According to experts, the relative availability and price stability for previously owned autos that emerged in 2024 is expected to strengthen into this year. That, in turn, may usher in a return to pre-pandemic normality after the massive disruptions that have rocked the sector since 2020.

Car industry consultancy Cox Automotive released its 2025 forecast Tuesday, basing its outlook on recent developments that have left the used vehicle market looking more like it was before the pandemic. To be sure, last year still featured a few months of unexpected swings indicating it still may be a while before the second-hand pricing structure returns to its full 2019 stability. But Cox analysts said this year should represent a continued return to normality—or at least a clean break with the turbulence experienced since 2020.



“We saw weaker-than-expected price performance in the first half of the year and stronger prices in the second half,” said Cox Automotive chief economist Jonathan Smoke of the lingering lurches. “But that transition in the middle of 2024 was a key milestone: It appears the period of used-vehicle price correction is over.” If so, a lot of used car businesses and their customers are going to breathe easier. The reason? Because it suggests the wild fluctuations—when prices rose by over 46 percent in 2021, and plunged by 15 percent the following year—may finally be a thing of the past.

According to Cox, wholesale used car auctions that it tracks indicate average prices are likely to rise by just 1.4 percent through 2025. That’s not only below current inflation rates, but reflects a high degree of stability following the 0.4 percent increase in 2024. Compare those to the double-digit spikes and falls that punctuated the earlier part of the post-pandemic period. The biggest factor in that returning equilibrium was a larger and steadier volume of used autos available on the market than before. That’s largely because new car inventories finally began to increase to pre-pandemic levels, too. When recurring lockdowns and social distancing rules caused the automotive industry to stop or slow down, the time required to resume manufacturing was far longer than for many other sectors. Added to that were severe and lasting supply chain disruptions that limited production levels, which decreased deliveries to swiftly dwindling fleets at dealerships.

That led prices for reduced stocks of new cars to skyrocket, squeezing out many budget-pinched buyers who instead hung on to their aging models. That in turn choked flows into used auto markets, where inventories in early 2023 were 21 percent lower than the previous year—and 26 percent less than in 2019. Significant ebbs and surges of demand then exacerbated already severe price gyrations triggered by restricted supplies. But all that may now be over. Recent announcements by big U.S. automotive companies indicate production, delivery, and sales of new cars are nearing pre-pandemic levels. Those healthier supplies have also led dealers to start increasing discounts, incentives, cash back offers, and cheap financing to stimulate buying.