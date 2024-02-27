Report Blasts Boeing’s Efforts to Improve Production Safety

Congress demanded a report on the troubled 737 Max program. It shines a harsh light on the “disconnect” between management and production–which was already a problem before the Alaska Airlines midair door plug blowout.

A long-awaited report based on a year-long inquiry into Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX program said the company hasn’t done enough to improve checks for security flaws in aircraft production, or improve its safety culture. Aviation experts who wrote the study at the behest of Congress said the company still isn’t acting on problems effectively enough.

These conclusions may not be a surprise, but what should raise eyebrows is that the unsatisfactory appraisal is based on inquiries undertaken well before the January 5 incident where a 737 MAX door plug panel blew out of the plane after it took off from Portland International Airport–a safety mishap that occurred as the report was being finished.

The study by an independent panel of government, academic, and aviation industry experts won’t help Boeing quickly move past continuing concerns over the January 5 Alaska Airlines episode. In observing the company’s manufacturing process well before that accident, the commission said it observed a “disconnect between Boeing’s senior management and other members of the organization on safety culture.” The report said this led to confused inspection procedures and ineffective methods for reporting anomalies, and added that employees doubted the system assured “open communication and non-retaliation,” further undermining aircraft safety. Boeing has been even more closely scrutinized by the Federal Aviation Administration and media, so the inquiry’s unflattering conclusions aren’t unexpected. Added to this negative report are other, recent revelations of employees sounding safety alerts that were ignored–or that whistleblowers were reportedly fired for slowing production down and generating additional repair costs.

Yet the overarching conclusions following the 11-month inquiry still raise new questions about top Boeing officials’ very public expressions of contrition and promises to improve security.

“The report is particularly damning, not only in its conclusions about the current state of Boeing’s safety culture,” noted specialist aviation publication The Air Current, “but also in its conclusion that directly ties several decades of the company’s corporate decision making to an erosion in aircraft safety.” Detractors blame long-held priorities of top executives for boosting profits and dividend payments as the main reason for relentless cost-cutting they say eroded safety procedures.

Even worse for the company, however, was that the panel didn’t refer to “specific airplane incidents or accidents” in the final text of its unflattering report. Meaning, well, it could have been much worse if the year-long inquiry had started a few weeks later and been active when the latest egregious incident occurred.

The study was ordered by the Congressional 2020 Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act, following the 2018 and 2019 crashes of two 737 MAX planes that killed a total of 346 people. Those accidents led to shocking revelations about Boeing’s glib approach to safety, and management’s deaf ear to staff calling attention to production problems. The report was based on over 250 interviews with employees at all levels and included 53 corrective recommendations for Boeing’s safety procedures, which it urged the company to apply within six months. In the meantime, the FAA continues to limit Boeing’s 737 MAX production levels for 2024, keeping them at 2023 totals until it’s convinced the company has cleaned up its act. The report is unlikely to inspire much regulatory forgiveness, especially as FAA officials join members of Congress and the public to demand changes at Boeing–and soon.

That began to happen last week with the departure of Ed Clark, the 737 MAX program vice president who took the fall amid the Alaska Airlines outrage. Publicly, at least, the company also appears to understand it shouldn’t publicize profit priorities as soon as the news cycle moves on, and that business as usual will not resume.