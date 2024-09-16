Research Finds Internal Company Competition Stifles Innovation

While competition serves to increase employee effort and drive to reach objectives before rivals, it also reduces communication flows vital to greater innovation in results that companies hope to benefit from.

Competition is good, even beneficial–at its core, it’s the very foundation of the U.S. economic model and business ethos. But recent findings from two researchers now say the practice of setting employees against each other in contests to reach goals first or attain top performance objectives often costs companies through decreased innovation.

That was the conclusion of a pair of academics whose experiments with various kinds of internal company competitions produced decidedly contrasting outcomes. On the one hand, they found employees vying against each other to fulfill designated objectives usually invested more time and effort to win those contests than they would have otherwise. On the other hand, the rivalries created frequently produced a form of siloing that undermined the ultimate quality of the competition results.

The reason? With each team intent on beating others, exchanges of information between competing groups were frequently reduced or curtailed to avoid giving any advantages away. That meant insights, experiences, and perspectives obtained during competitions were held back by each group rather than being shared around, causing innovation to suffer. “Simply put, they were wary of sharing information with other teams, so they weren’t getting unexpected, inspiring ideas from people in other parts of the company,” wrote Tom Taiyi Yan, a University College London’s School of Management assistant professor of organization and innovation, and Vijaya Venkataramani–dean’s professor of leadership and innovation at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business–in a Sunday Wall Street Journal article. “We found that this competition could make teams put in more hours and work more closely with their teammates, but it ultimately hurt their ability to innovate.”

The pair conducted experiments involving 73 teams from three engineering companies in renewable energy and enterprise software, as well more controlled testing of 162 other business groups. In both settings, they found the intensity of competition had a reductive effect on the innovation of final results. That degree of creativity suffered even more as the number of teams any single group vied against increased.

The reason for that, Venkataraman and Yan said, was stifled communication and insights shared between rival groups. “Overall, competition did increase team motivation and the level of teams’ internal communication by 16 (percent), as indicated by the number of messages team members sent to each other in coordinating their plans,” they wrote. “But it reduced the total information exchange among teams by 42 (percent), meaning a decrease in overall innovation for the organization… In fact, the only teams that excelled in the study were ones that did choose to share information with others, whether out of necessity or strategically.”

Those were what the researchers called “bridge teams.” Either through designation, their distinct function within companies, or even by accident, those groups wound up communicating more with other competitors, and expanding the range of input and ideas at their disposal.

By way of example, Venkataraman and Yan said a unit working on cloud storage as part of an internal company competition decided it had to consult with other teams to ensure its project was was adaptable by other groups involved. Those exchanges provided a greater diversity of thinking, observation, and ideal result scenarios than if the cloud unit had remained sealed off on its own, wary of giving away information rivals could use. “Bridge teams got access to vital information to create their plans by trading knowledge with other groups,” they wrote, adding those more collaborative groups often arise outside competitions and company activity to perform better in various kinds of social circumstances. “The result: Non-bridge teams performed 49% worse than bridge teams in terms of innovativeness.”

Given the central role of beating rivals as a motivator and metric of success for both companies and people working for them, any notion of factoring competition out of business activity isn’t going to go far. Instead, Venkataraman and Yan say the element of contests should be carefully channeled so employees don’t lose sight of collective results being more important to those of individuals or groups.

To avoid losing that focus, they say competitions should use objectives designed to outperform external references–for example, obtaining more patents than a business competitor, or surpassing their quarterly sales figures by a given percent. That way, even as each internal group seeks to contribute most to reaching those goals and be rewarded for that, they all strive to fulfill the collective objective. Taking those kinds of precautions, Yan and Venkataraman said, can prevent teams from viewing “internal competition as a goal in itself,” and cutting down communication with others as a result.