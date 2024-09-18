Retail Spending Rise Bolsters Year-End Outlook

Consumers have once again confounded financial and economic experts’ pessimistic expectations, generating a slight rise in August retail spending that defied forecasts of a mild decline. While it was modest, that increase in purchasing still helps strengthen the prospects of another robust year-end buying season.

Signs that the U.S. economy remains in fine fettle heading toward the final quarter of 2024 were contained in figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The data showed consumers spent $710.8 billion at retail businesses in August, a small yet positive 0.1 percent increase over the previous month. While that was well down from the 1.1 percent boost in July, it was still better than the -0.2 percent decline many economists had previously predicted.

The data also indicated consumer retail spending continues rising as the holiday buying season nears. The small increase in August over July contributed to overall 2.3 percent growth in that growth over the past three months–despite a rare 0.2 percent dip in June. Meanwhile, purchases in U.S. stores last month were 2.1 percent higher than in August 2023. What does all that mean? For starters, U.S. households are not yet as worried as financial experts about the recent rise in unemployment to 4.2 percent. Wall Street investors have repeatedly reacted to the moderate tightening in jobs with panic trading, setting off two different mass selloffs since August on fears recession was nigh. Those worries have thus far proven unfounded. Today’s expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which would provide additional stimulus for U.S. economic growth, should further allay those fears.

Still, the smaller bump in retail buying last month also suggests that consumers are being more careful about when and how they spend. That likely reflects their awareness of–but not panic over–the recent unemployment rate rise. It also may be a function of the diminished post-pandemic savings of more modest earning households after two years of high inflation.

“Today’s reading suggests consumers are reasonably healthy although moderating their spend, particularly on discretionary goods,” Fitch Ratings senior director David Silverman told Newsweek. “While not apparent in today’s retail sales, evidence continues to point to relative weakness in consumer sentiment at the lower end of the income scale, where recent challenges like inflation yield a greater dent in budgets.” With consumer spending representing two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity, any signs of households snapping their wallets shut would be a cause of considerable concern to business owners and government leaders. That doesn’t appear to be the case now, especially as shoppers keep buying, but with a selective eye–a combination that may support strong year-end buying.

A recent survey of 4,000 consumers in the U.K. and U.S. found nearly 60 percent said they’re now pacing their spending ahead of November and December shopping. Once those months arrive, 76 percent said they’ll either maintain or increase their holiday gift budget relative to last year, according to the e-commerce software company Coveo, which conducted the poll.

Despite consumer efforts to build up cash reserves for year-end shopping, retailers appear even more cautious in their preparatons for the holidays. While certain companies like Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Bath & Body Works have announced new hiring campaigns to increase staffing for the final three months of the year, Reuters reported that a study by Challenger, Gray & Christmas forecasts slightly lower recruitment by U.S retailers overall. The study predicts those businesses will create only 520,000 new jobs through the end of 2024, compared to 564,200 during the fourth quarter last year.

That follows a Deloitte report predicting growth in consumer spending on year-end gifts will similarly slow to between 2.3 percent and 3.3 percent in year-on-year terms. Its forecast increase for 2023 ranged from 3.5 percent to 4.6 percent