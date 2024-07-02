Sales Boom for Shein and Temu Sends Air Freight Rates Soaring

Huge order volumes shipped by the two e-commerce companies are creating air cargo shortages, pushing up costs, and generating longer delivery times for U.S. businesses awaiting goods from China.

Is your business dealing with longer waits and higher freight prices for goods coming by air from Asia? Blame fast-fashion sensation Shein and online marketplace Temu, whose booming e-commerce businesses are taking up much of the existing air cargo capacity from China, driving up costs for any remaining available space needed by other exporters.

The rise of online retailing giants such as Amazon, combined with consumer habits formed during the pandemic, fed global demand and cemented expectations that goods be sent quickly–with next-day delivery becoming the baseline, not a bonus. Businesses have evolved with this massive shift, but now many companies find they’re waiting longer for deliveries, and paying more for shipments out of China.

One reason is sharply rising volumes of goods headed to U.S. consumers from Shein and Temu, which, according to a May report by Forbes, jointly dispatch 9,000 tons of air freight each day from airports across southern China. Apple, by comparison, reportedly flies about 1,000 tons daily. That quantity of goods sent by Temu and Shein, the magazine said, represents 88 Boeing 777 planes outfitted exclusively for cargo being filled to the gills, seven days a week. The companies’ share of overall airfreight capacity on Asia-Pacific flights has reportedly surged from barely measurable in 2022 to 30 percent on some routes today.

Of course, not all of those planes are bound for the U.S., but the upshot is the same for American consumers and businesses waiting for goods from China. The rising flow of clothes from Shein and household and other items from Temu are occupying increasing amounts of finite airfreight space that countless other companies also need to transport orders. That shortage pushes spot rates higher, increasing shipping costs.

How much more? Last month Asia-Pacific short-notice airfreight prices were 40 percent more expensive than the same month in 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal. That’s despite the summer’s usually being a fairly slow cargo transport period, before the seasonal shipping surge that precedes an uptick in end-of-year consumer spending. That boom in June generated average spot rates on planes between China and the U.S. of $5.27 per kilogram, the paper said. That’s lower than the $7.78 price during a spike last December, but still double those in 2019. Don’t expect things to get any easier in the coming months–especially with Amazon preparing to launch a similar offer production and sales of cheap goods and rapid delivery services out of China to go head-to-head with Shein and Temu.

The International Air Transport Association says the 14 percent increase in demand for air cargo space on Asia-Pacific routes in April nearly doubled carriers’ concurrent 7.8 percent expansion of capacity. That gap will likely grow further as air freight volumes surge in the last quarter of the year–pushing transport costs higher, even as delivery times get longer.

“If you as a shipper have not arranged or dealt with your freight forwarder on how to navigate that time, I think you might be in for quite a ride,” Niall van de Wouw, chief airfreight officer for transport and logistics data company Xeneta, told the Journal. “The e-commerce boom out of China has transformed the airfreight market in an incredibly short period of time.” For U.S. businesses ordering goods from the region, that will mean longer wait times, and higher spot transport prices as the year advances. And for Shein and Temu customers?