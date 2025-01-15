SEC Chair Gensler’s Exit Punctuated by Suit Against Musk and a Judicial Rebuff

New litigation charging Musk violated disclosure rules during his 2022 acquisition of Twitter may be more about symbolism than enforcement, but ensures his term won’t end with a court’s dressing-down of the agency.

Business executive and key Donald Trump adviser Elon Musk is arguably the most influential figure in U.S. politics today—though that doesn’t seem to impress the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Yesterday the regulator filed a lawsuit against the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, nominally for violating a disclosure requirement during his 2022 acquisition of social media platform, Twitter. But the legal move may be more designed to make the point that the world’s richest man isn’t beyond the reach of federal agencies—especially those he’s long disdained and disparaged.

As SEC Chair Gary Gensler prepare to leave the agency, there’s speculation that the suit may have been motivated by payback as well as regulatory enforcement objectives. The litigation filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Tuesday is the third SEC case targeting Musk, who over the years has responded to each with vigorous legal counterattacks and numerous, insulting ripostes on social media. One of those clashes involved potentially market-moving tweets by Musk about taking Tesla private. It ended with him and the company each agreeing to pay $20 million in penalties–and Musk accepting conditions that future sensitive comments be vetted by legal minders before being posted. Bad blood has abounded since—which helps explains theories that the case filed this week may represent Gensler’s SEC taking its last shot while it still can. Not only is the litigation based on narrow charges, but it was also lodged just a week before the new Trump administration comes into office. When it does, newly appointed federal agency leaders are expected to ignore many complaints and lawsuits initiated under their predecessors. The timing of the new filing therefore raises suspicions that the financial market regulator may be looking to make a very public point with its suit, rather than expecting Musk will have to answer to it.

The case accuses Musk of belatedly filing disclosure papers in 2022, after assuming a $500 million stake in Twitter—which he soon acquired for $44 billion and renamed X—surpassing the 5 percent requirement threshold. In failing to reveal his intentions in a timely fashion, an SEC statement said Musk “underpaid by at least $150 million for his purchases of Twitter common stock.” Prices of those would have doubtless risen if the market had been informed he was strengthening his position. Investors who sold Twitter shares cheaper than they might have if Musk had disclosed his intentions presumably approve of the SEC’s effort to get the estimated $150 million shortfall back. But other observers wonder if the case doesn’t represent Gensler—a frequent target of Musk’s mockery—answering the billionaire’s provocations by filing the suit just days before his January 20 resignation takes effect. That certainly seems to be the reading of Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, who described the filing as the last, weak action in “SEC’s multiyear campaign of harassment.”

Apparently referring to the departing Gensler, Spiro, claimed “the SEC retreats and leaves office” with the “filing of a single-count ticky tak complaint… for an alleged administrative failure to file a single form–an offense that, even if proven, carries a nominal penalty.” That characterization would suggest neither the defendant nor his lawyer are terribly worried by the charge. Still, by filing the suit, the SEC has drawn a great deal of media and public attention to its underlying accusation that Musk broke the rules–and possibly cheated–in acquiring a social media platform that he’s turned into a business and political weapon. What’s the likelihood that incoming SEC officials will pursue the case and its goal of forcing Musk’s “disgorgement of his unjust enrichment?” Probably not great— especially given the mission Trump has assigned Musk to reduce, eliminate, or hogtie federal agencies like the SEC as much as possible as leader of the Department of Government Efficiency unit.

But there are other, nonpolitical reasons why incoming officials may decide not to push the law suit any further. On Monday, current SEC members themselves received a legal dressing down from an appeals court examining a challenge to one of the agency’s decisions. It sternly ordered the regulator to “explain itself” for refusing to provide greater clarity to cryptocurrency businesses that, under Gensler, have been overseen with open skepticism. That upbraiding may dissuade Trump’s expected SEC chair nominee, Paul Atkins, from pursuing a lot of existing litigation—especially cases based on administrative violations involving a close Trump advisor. And what happens if Atkins and the SEC stand behind the Twitter suit against and eventually win it?