Self-Checkout Haters — and Retailers — Can Rejoice: A New Machine Rings Customers Up Automatically

Clothes retailer Uniqlo has invented a self-checkout machine that does everything for customers except pay the bill.

Retailers trying to cut costs have gotten plenty of grief about self-checkout machines, weathering irate shoppers’ complaints about glitches and tracking rising thefts at stores that went all in on self-checkout. In the face of these challenges, retailers may want to upgrade to a new version that identifies merchandise and completes customer transactions as they wait.

Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japanese clothing store Uniqlo, deployed the new self-checkout tech earlier this year. It came to national attention through a recent Wall Street Journal visit to the chain’s New York shop on Fifth Avenue–one of its 45 U.S. outlets. What the paper came away with was a pay-up-and-leave experience “even the haters will love” and–astonishingly–one they’ll “actually want to use.”

Cue the cries of “sugoi!” (Japanese for “That’s amazing!) Fast Retailing chief information officer Takahiro Tambara led the development of the new machines, using the relatively old tradio-frequency identification technology.

Tambara braved colleagues’ skepticism and repurposed existing RFID tech, which captures signals emitted by a chip. At Uniqlo, those chips are in devices inside merchandise price tags. They transmit product details and prices when shoppers are in scanning range. No sliding, shooting, or dealing with some R2D2 wannabe telling the customer to put their items in the opposite bin.

Instead, the goods are dropped into a rectanglular basket, and the automated checkout machine does the rest, listing goods and prices on a screen that tells customers when to pay, using a card reader below the display. According to the Journal, the process takes all of 30 non-infuriating seconds, and has become so popular with shoppers that between 70 and 90 percent of them use it over staffed registers.

Tambara told trade publication Retail Drive earlier this year that his “Eureka!” moment of adapting RFID tech to self-checkout was the result of Uniqlo’s international expansion. He said the company has thrived through online sales, and wanted to come up with a similarly easy, consumer-pleasing experience in its stores.

“It’s critical that we serve customers face-to-face,” Tambara told Retail Drive. He noted Ubiqlo has “introduced RFID for our self-checkout services as well as many other services for our customers” in stores to give them a similar experience to rapid and uncluttered online checkout. The enthusiastic reaction to Ubiqlo’s no-drama self-checkout system should be good news for shoppers and retail businesses–and enterprising tech firms that may also decide to incorporate RFID in their self-checkout systems.

That’s because, despite the headlines hyping the hate, actual self-checkout usage strongly indicates the in-store DIY register approach isn’t going anywhere.

Statistics from various recent polls compiled by the Soocial branding agency show 58 percent of shoppers have used self-checking machines, with 48.7 percent saying they use them “basically all the time.” Nevertheless, nearly 90 percent of consumers want the stations to be “more intelligent” in being able to identify products on their own, especially with 67 percent complaining about having been inconvenienced by system failures.