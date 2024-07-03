Senators Call Out VCs as Synapse Collapse Woes Continue

Thousands of consumers and businesses are still locked out of their accounts–and millions in client funds are still missing–amid the fintech intermediary’s liquidation.

Silicon Valley is justly acclaimed for the scale and scope of disruption its tech innovations generated over the decades, but it may have outdone itself with the disorder unleashed by collapsed San Francisco-based financial service company Synapse. As a result, a group of U.S. senators is demanding all partners and investors of the now bankrupt banking-as-a-service business to take responsibility in remedying the fiasco that leaves tens of thousands of people unable to access their accounts–and as much as $96 million in funds missing.

For much of its 10-year history, Synapse seemed to represent the kind of positive Silicon Valley disruption that transformed how people work, play, live, and even love. The company served as a critical bridge between federally regulated banks and the fintechs offering an array of new services to consumer and business clients, facilitating fund transfers betwen the two groups. With Synapse acting as a required intermediary between tech innovators like Block’s Cash App, PayPal, and Chime and banks insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the company’s service model seemed nearly foolproof.

Or it did until it filed for bankruptcy in April, leading to a May liquidation order. That occurred as Synapse’s founders, fintech partners, and the relatively small associated banks like Evolve Bank & Trust, American Bank, AMG National Trust, and Lineage Bank blamed each other for the resulting chaos. In a letter to regulators last month, Jelena McWilliams–a former FDIC official appointed as the trustee overseeing Synapse’s unwinding–described fallout in unvarnished language. “Synapse’s bankruptcy has left tens of thousands of end-users of financial technology platforms that were customers of Synapse stranded without access to their funds,” said McWilliams, who also estimated the amount of missing customer money at between $65 million and $96 million. “A detailed investigation of what happened to these funds, or alternatively, why the Synapse-provided ledger reflected money movement that did not actually occur, must be undertaken.”

That’s certainly a form of disruption, just not the kind venture capital firms love to talk about.

Continued wrangling over Synapse’s failure won’t be limited to just the company or its partners, either. Officials are now raising wider questions about the problematic overlap of highly regulated banks and their FDIC insured deposits, and fintech and intermediary partners–many of which haven’t existed all that long–that define their rules on the fly. Just as troubling is how many fintech ads strongly suggest–or flatly state–that customer funds entrusted to the apps are covered by the FDIC, reducing their risk to zero. So how does the agency–which boasted that since 1934 “no depositor has lost a single penny of insured funds” under its watch–describe its protection of fintech customers?

“The short answer is: it depends,” the FDIC website said in its “Banking With Third-Party Apps” post in June, as the Synapse drama roiled on. “Even if they claim to work with FDIC-insured banks, funds you send to a nonbank company are not eligible for FDIC insurance until the company deposits them in an FDIC-insured bank and after other conditions are met.” Meaning the millions in missing fintech customer money may or may not be protected, which only adds to the anguish of clients still unable to even access their accounts.

Democratic Senators weigh in Five Democratic senators led by Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown now say they’ve had enough, and are calling on all parties to the Synapse collapse to step up, assume responsibility, and make any depleted funds whole.

Recipients of the legislators’ letter demanding that action include pillars of the Silicon Valley venture capital establishment such as Andreessen Horowitz, Core Innovation Capital, Trinity Ventures, and other investors who benefitted when the fintech business was good. The lawmakers are asking the investors who profited to now assume their share of the bad.