Shrinkflation Fight Taken Up by U.S. Senate

The U.S. Sentate may strike the first blow against grocery bags that still have high prices and smaller amounts of products. Food producers are in the crosshairs of the Shrinkflation Protection Act of 2024, introduced in the Senate Wednesday. It’s another phase in the battle by consumers to resist what they call one of the most annoying and underhanded methods used to charge them more for less.

Backers of the bill say they’re addressing a major contributor to inflation. It’s also a voter-friendly attempt to defend consumers as the presidential and congressional elections loom. According to sponsor Bob Casey, D-Pa., the proposed law seeks to capitalize on the slow but steady success in reining in previously rampant inflation, curtailing producers’ intentionally inflationary practice of charging the same or higher prices for reduced volumes or packaging of goods sold. President Joe Biden called out the practice before the Super Bowl, and his Senate allies are keeping the issue visible.

“Corporations are trying to pull the wool over our eyes by shrinking their products without reducing their prices–anyone on a tight budget sees it every time they go to the grocery store,” Casey said after the bill was introduced. “Because the size change is often not advertised, consumers may be unaware that they are getting less bang for their buck.” Think again, Senator.

Shrinkflation has become one of the major complaints within the wider public outcry over inflation. Social media now bristles with posts by people demonstrating the latest examples of smaller servings or volumes of chips, cookies, or paper towels being sold at the same old prices. Others track reports of unabashed product size reductions, and an entire subreddit page has been dedicated to the topic.

“Next month you just get the tube to eat with added fat & sugar,” responded one participant to what might be called a “before and after shrinkflation” photo of two Pringles containers. What does the bill prepose? Its current text is remarkably short, but its brevity promises to “direct the Federal Trade Commission to issue regulations to establish shrinkflation as an unfair or deceptive act or practice.” The law would further enable the agency and state attorneys general to file civil cases and seek fines against companies caught shrinking product sizes on the sly.

In addition to echoing a major consumer complaint, the initiative also allows its sponsors to take up a topic President Joe Biden has been championing of late.

“While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same?” a social media post attributed to Biden asked last month “I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it.” Think again, Mr. President.

As retailers who have been lobbying goods makers to rein in their above-the-board price increases know, stealthy moves to reduce package sizes or product volumes has gone on for decades. A New York Times report Friday traces it back to at least 1988, and says it was a frequent practice from the middle of the last decade to the onset of Covid-19 in 2020.

That down-tweaking of product sizes while selling them at the same price happens most frequently with items like paper towels, toilet paper, chips, cookies, and candy, the Times said. Citing government figures, the paper said those pricing changes added anywhere from 2.6 percent to 3.6 percent to inflation of those frequently altered goods during the 2015-2019 and 2019-2023 periods examined. According to a 2023 Ipsos poll, 79 percent of respondents feel cheated by shrinkflation. Social media posts make it clear many consider it a particularly sneaky, unfair exercise in price gouging, even though it turns out not to be a structural source of the current inflationary climate.

Indeed, despite the emotions it elicits, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that while the practice of “downsizing has an impact on individual items, it has miniscule impact on overall inflation.” Yet the practice thrives, it added, because “(m)anufacturers change sizes because market research indicates that consumers are more sensitive to price change… (and) may not notice the difference in product amount.”