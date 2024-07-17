Silicon Valley Libertarians Ponder Universal Basic Income as AI Wipes Out Jobs

The initial promise and actual early results of artificial intelligence (AI) taking over some workplaces suggest the tech will likely to among the most transformative innovations since the Industrial Revolution. And much like that historic upheaval, there’s a non-zero chance it will entail dramatic job destruction as computers take over from human workers, allowing companies to vastly multiply efficiencies and profits. But even the staunchest free market moguls of Silicon Valley are joining a chorus asking a recurring question: Shouldn’t some form of universal basic income (UBI) be established to act as financial ballast amid AI’s anticipated and actual labor and wage disruptions?

The topic is resounding with particular force these days in Silicon Valley, where companies developing AI–and poised to generate trillions in profits selling it–are reexamining the potential of UBI. While the basic concept gets considered using numerous models and trials, the idea behind it is generally the same: Everyone would receive the same monthly payment throughout their lives, in addition to whatever their job pays–or if they don’t work at all. While that would have virtually no impact on more affluent recipients, studies have shown amounts ranging from $200 to $1,000 have had dramatic benefits for people struggling around the poverty line–currently about $15,000 per year for a single person, and $31,200 for a household of four.

How? Not by financing cigarettes, alcohol, and tattoos, as critics of welfare state programs tend to claim. According to the Guaranteed Income Pilots Dashboard that compiles data from more than 30 U.S. UBI test programs, over 43 percent of monthly payments are typically spent on essentials, including food, housing, and health care. Transport costs accounted for 9.4 percent of UBI recipients’ spending, and discretionary retail and services were the largest category at 36 percent–meaning a lot of de facto essentials may been included under that heading, too. Leisure and entertainment activities, by contrast, represented only 3.7 percent. So much for cigs and swill. But can 400, 500, even 800 bucks per month really make a huge difference for someone struggling just to stay afloat? Research has found it does–and in dramatic ways. In addition to making more payments on time–or at all–recipients reported lower anxiety and stress levels, correspondingly higher mental health, and generally better living conditions. That allowed many participants to regain the confidence and motivation needed to seek job retraining, return to school, or even launch their own small businesses.

And with major labor market disruptions from the rise and spread of AI expected to affect all employment and economic categories, even some people currently earning relatively comfortable incomes are taking a closer look at whether they might need UBI in the future–and how that might work. Nowhere is that interest greater than in the home of AI, Silicon Valley.

Indeed, despite the marked libertarian shift of some prominent tech sector figures, many of its most influential actors are backing efforts to test basic income programs. According to a New York Times report this week, proponents include Elon Musk, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, and Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, most of whom have committed millions of their own money backing trial schemes. Meanwhile, about a third of the $26 million budget funding nine different public-private Silicon Valley UBI trials was donated by tech sector organizations, the Times said, “including Google.org, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and, indirectly, Cisco and Apple.”

Arguably the biggest supporter of efforts to establish and test UBI models has been OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose tech stands to be hailed–and blamed–for the labor transformations it generates. He’s aware the heightened productivity AI promises will also destroy many jobs and salaries, which may require governments and companies to provide at least minimal income to fill gaps created.

“It’s impossible to truly have equality of opportunity without some version of guaranteed income,” Altman said way back in 2016, according to the Times. The paper also noted the OpenAI boss ponied up $14 million of his own cash for a huge, $60 million, data-driven study on UBI programs that’s due out next week. How would such monthly payments be financed? Predictably, that is one of the biggest devils in the details. Cities that have piloted limited programs used public funding, often supplemented by grants from tech giants and other companies. Oregon is considering putting a proposal for a statewide UBI scheme on the ballot next year. It would start by paying $750 annually to all state residents–financed by a 3 percent tax on companies with revenues over $25 million.

That kind of plan won’t go over big with many business owners–and won’t’ go anywhere in most red states. The Times reports officials in Texas recently sued to prevent public money from going to a Houston UBI program. State governments in Iowa, Idaho, and South Dakota also passed similar prohibitions.

Shifting political tides in the U.S. may well make adoption of new, expensive government programs unlikely, and the tax hikes to fund them even less so.That may mak it impossible to even test UBI initiatives outside more progressive cities or states. But those views may eventually change if, as Tesla CEO Musk predicated back in 2018, “universal income will be necessary over time if AI takes over most human jobs.” By last May, with his own politics markedly more conservative than six years ago, Musk adjusted his outlook on UBI, but not AI’s impacts.

“Probably none of us will have a job,” Musk said at a tech conference in Paris, where his views on guaranteed revenues were retrofitted to his rightward political evolution. “We won’t have universal basic income. We’ll have universal high income.”