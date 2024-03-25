Small-Business Owners Are Reducing or Eliminating Office Space

The outlook for office space is tied up in the legacy of the pandemic, with fluctuating employee habits and company preferences influencing the market in sometimes cooperative and sometimes clashing currents. Amid this changing and changeable dynamic, it’s often difficult to get an accurate read on the state of play between continued remote work and the return to the office. A pair of recent studies provides a bit better view of where things stand, particularly with a view to how many business owners may be using staff preferences for working at home as a good way to cut way down on office rents.

It’s likely that it will take more time for companies to fully settle on what kind of work arrangements they embrace as long-term policy. For now, the results of two studies shed a little insight on how bosses can look at the approaches of their peers. One, from small business lending company Clarify Capital, offers some interesting, somewhat surprising lessons about how entrepreneurs are managing work spaces in the wake of the pandemic. Toppping that list is that “three in four business owners don’t currently rent an office space.”

If that finding in Clarify’s polling of 663 small company owners isn’t sufficiently revealing, the portion of respondents who do rent offices but are planning on shedding some of those certainly is. Fully 16 percent of the business owners who currently lease space said they intend to decrease or entirely eliminate those expenses over the next year, with an additional 24 percent saying they’ll do the same within a half decade. Why the rush out of the office? Possibly because 25 percent of owners renting space said they pay for that through business loans. The additional fees of financing that credit carries, compared to using cash on hand may explain why 43 percent of those entrepreneurs said they were solely motivated by a desire to cut costs. Another 20 percent said employee preferences for hybrid or fully remote work were behind their reasoning–though the resulting savings also doesn’t hurt.

The largest number of companies that said they expect to shrink their office spaces in the next year were in marketing with 44 percent, followed by healthcare (25 percent) and tech (24 percent).

The surprise that 75 percent of small company owners aren’t renting any space at all presumably reflects their ability to function with lower staffing levels, or have empolyees working effectively from home. Indeed, data taken from a wider range of companies by the New York Times earlier this month suggests the vast majority of bigger firms are still paying monthly rents. The paper’s numbers showed 80 percent of the 143 million people in the U.S. aged 16 to 64 working last year were doing so in full-time office settings. That data also indicated the remaining 20 percent were almost evenly split between the 14 million employees in hybrid arrangements, and 15 million working entirely from home.

The number of full time in-office regimes may continue waning as companies consider the potential cost savings and productivity benefits that may be gained from staff working from home. Statistics published recently by USA Today showed 42 percent “of office workers would take a 10 (percent) pay cut to have the flexibility to work remotely”–a reduction in salary expenditures that be harder to obtain in contract discussions than in a poll response.