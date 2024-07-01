Small Businesses Find Summer Hours Help Recruiting

Scheduling efforts that offer employees more free time during summer months–when they want it most–also pay off for employers with retention and recruitment benefits.

Though summertime is celebrated in song for its easy living, work remains demanding all year round. But many companies are adapting seasonal schedules to offer employees coveted extra hours off during the hotter months–and some are seeing considerable benefits for their businesses.

Recent, raging debate about employees taking undeclared free time or travel through post-pandemic innovations like quiet vacationing or hush trips continues as summer progresses. But some entrepreneurs are proactively making those ruses unnecessary through shortened Friday schedules and other flexible arrangements during the the summer, when everyone has non-work activities they’d rather be doing. The key to succeeding with these options is identifying when and how employees can benefit from increased leisure time most–and recognizing when the business makes those options unfeasible.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

As noted in Sunday’s Associated Press report, more manageable staff sizes, greater flexibility, and close communication between founders and employees allow small companies to take the lead in adopting summer hours–usually between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That often involves businesses closing down Friday afternoon–or in some cases the entire day–to let staff get a jump on the weekend. When that isn’t possible, some workers get time off while colleagues keep work moving, and alternate each week. Why would bosses bother to reconfigure schedules so people can have more paid time off? Because for many companies, it winds up better for everyone involved.

For starters, being able to stretch a weekend’s outings or short trips is always welcomed by employees. But many employers know that workers can also use extra personal time to address practical problems that arise during the summer months, AP said.

“We know that childcare is harder during the summer,” noted Michael Wieder, co-founder of baby and toddler product company Lalo, where a majority of its 32 employees are parents. “Summer is a time where people do like to take time with their family or take trips, and we want to be able to reward our employees with some additional time with their families.” In return, employers who are both willing and able to offer summer hours to staff members benefit from increased workplace morale, better employee mental health, and appreciation that strengthens the company’s appeal inside and out.

“It’s just helped us retain our team during the ‘Great Resignation,’ (while) people are just like losing people left and right,” said Greg Hakim, owner of Boston-based Corporate Ink, a PR company for tech startups. In addition to helping retain his staff, Hakim said the summer hours feature has become a big magnet for new candidates to job openings–when he has any, that is.

“I think we went 23 months without having someone resign,” he said. “And that’s just such an important benefit and competitive advantage.” Indeed, with wider debate raging on when–or even if–employees should be getting more free time off than they do, the HR Daily Advisor says companies that embrace summer hours “may have a leg up in the war for talent.” And, presumably, fewer employees resorting to quiet vacationing.

Yet the internal demands of some companies simply won’t allow them to close part or all day Friday. Retailers interviewed, for example, said shuttering shops on Fridays when customers are likely to visit simply didn’t work for them. At some other businesses, allowing people in certain positions to take off early while indispensable workers have to stay on can create resentment. It’s therefore essential to recognize when flexible work hours can be tried, and when they just don’t work.

Yet one common reason some companies won’t even consider summer hours–that more time off will hurt productivity–is arguably the least compelling reason to reject it. Evidence indicates workers who are happier and more rested from extra free time wind up doing more effective work when they go back on the clock. In the European Union–where people typically enjoy six weeks of paid vacation annually, plus a slew of public holidays–GDP per hour worked in 2022 was just one percentage point lower than the same productivity measure in the U.S., according to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development. Meaning, output by European workers was virtually the same as their as their American peers, despite–or indeed becasue–they get to take far more time away from the job.

As an Inc. article last month noted, a recent Pew Research poll showed half of all U.S. employees don’t take all their paid time off any given year. That’s motivated by fears of being labled as slackers. That has in turn given rise to off-the-books quiet vacationing and hush trips, which then infuriate employers when they learn of them.