Southwest Airlines Board Shakeup Reflects Rising Pressure From Activist Investor

As it tries to force sweeping operational changes at Southwest Airlines, hedge fund Elliot Investment Management paves the way for a better bottom line, but customers may say its plans will make flying worse.

Major changes are underway at Southwest Airlines, as activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management pushes to transform the way the carrier operates, and boost profits under new leadership. But in addition to shaking up the company’s executive ranks, Elliott’s plan for Southwest also involves a cultural revolution that both staff and frequent customers may have trouble getting used to.

This week Southwest announced that executive chairman Gary Kelly will be stepping aside following the company’s spring 2025 shareholder meeting. His departure after nearly four decades with the carrier will follow six other board members who’ll be stepping down in November. Those resignations came in response to Elliott’s insistence on management changes–including Kelly’s ouster–since it acquired an 11 percent stake in the company this summer. The West Palm Beach-based hedge fund’s demands won’t stop there.

It also continues to push for the replacement of CEO Bob Jordan. He took over post in 2022 from Kelly, who was tapped for the job in 2008 when Southwest co-founder Herb Kelleher retired. That’s just the kind of tight-knit, familiar, almost familial management and operational practices Elliott wants to get rid of. The investment fund also seeks to turn the page on other Southwest traditions. Among those are longtime policies of free checked bags, a single-class cabin layout, and an open seating arrangement that places all travelers on equal footing–or sitting–while boarding.

In their place, Elliott has imposed changes including assigned seating, paid options like extra leg room and preferred seat selection, and overnight flights. With those measures in the works, many observers expect Southwest will soon introduce business class fares and services for the first time in its history. Since those are all geared to generate additonal revenues, it seems likely the carrier’s famous “bags fly free” practice may also be in the hedge fund’s crosshairs.

Those major modifications may not sit terribly well with longtime customers used to Southwest’s quirky, relatively egalitarian approach to air travel. But Elliott insists the airline needs to adopt the more profitable strategies of other top U.S. carriers–which give virtually nothing away, and have increasingly focused on more lucrative business voyagers. By contrast, Elliott argues, Southwest’s refusal to drop its traditional, homier policies has been responsible for sagging sales and profits, and a 50 percent slide in share price over the past three years. Now the hedge fund intends to force changes at the airline by applying similar pressures it has on management at Texas Instruments, Salesforce, and AT&T.

The looming turnover of nearly half of Southwest’s board suggests Elliott’s campaign is now bearing fruit. Its response to Kelly’s departure, meanwhile, reflected a growing confidence that it will succeed ushering its wider shakeup through.

“We are pleased that the board is beginning to recognize the degree of change that will be required at Southwest, and we hope to engage with the remaining directors to align on the further necessary changes,” an Elliott statement published Tuesday said. “The need for thoughtful, deliberate change at Southwest remains urgent, and we believe the highly qualified nominees we have put forward are the right people to steady the board and chart a new course for the airline.” Perhaps, but when Southwest revealed the board departures earlier that day, Kelly sounded a defiant note even as he announced his own exit next year.

While acknowledging the significant operational changes the airline has adopted since Elliott’s arrival as shareholder in June, Kelly pushed back on the hedge fund’s demands that Jordan be ousted as CEO. And he also refuted any suggestions Southwest was under-performing.

“(Jordan) has a proven track record over decades and, most importantly, he has what it takes to lead Southwest through a significant transformation and usher in a new era of profitable growth, innovation, and industry leadership,” Kelly said in the statement–also underlining the airline’s nearly unbroken record of profitability unmatched by its rivals. “It had an unprecedented, uninterrupted profit streak of 47 years… only interrupted by the pandemic, as even Southwest was not immune to Covid-19. However, the years preceding the pandemic saw Southwest producing record returns on invested capital and to shareholders.” The pandemic inflicted enormous damage to air travel, some of which continues to hamper airlines. Even after passenger traffic returned to nearly normal levels, meanwhile, new challenges arose unexpectedly.

Top obstacles for Southwest include aging technology and delayed deliveries of new planes from scandal-rocked Boeing. That disruption has forced the airline to continue operating aging aircraft whose fuel and maintenance costs are higher, further undermining profits and dividends paid to shareholders.The company has also had to rush through updates to its computer systems, which were blamed for the airline’s December, 2023 meltdown that left two million travelers stranded.

Now it’s being rocked from within by its militant shareholder demanding sweeping transformation. Whether Jordan can withstand additional pressure from Elliott to replicate Kelly’s departure remains to be seen. But with the hedge clearly planning to fill soon to be vacant board positions with its own candidates, the airline’s CEO may see his support at the top significantly wane over the next half year.