Startup Swellcycle Makes Waves With New Surfboard Manufacturing Technique

Can a bunch of enterprising young surfers grow their companies while solving one of the sport’s biggest and most enduring problems: the destructive effects of surfboard manufacturing on the environment? Several beach bums-turned-business owners are working to do just that, replacing the toxic components found in most modern boards with upcycled plastic that, in some cases, was previously used as hospital trays.

Surfboards have undergone radical development and improvement since ancient Hawaiians who created the sport fashioned ridable 16-foot planks from local wiliwili and koa trees. Today’s high-performance surfboards offer speed and maneuverability the sport’s founders could never have imagined–and without the hernias suffered dragging around the heavy wood slabs of yore. They also represent big business, with board sales last year reaching $2.9 billion, and estimates of an increase to $4.4 billion by 2032 as more people take to the waves.

But surfboards contain some of the most polluting substances in sports. Those include the central core of polyurethane blanks, which are virtually unrecyclable or reusable for other purposes. Often, they wind up slowly breaking down into millions of biodegradable-resistant bits and settling in landfills. Once fiberglass reinforcements and toxic polyester resin mixed with acetone are slapped around that foam, most surfboards represent frontal assaults on the water, sand, marine life, and land that famously environmentally sensitive surfers revere. Enter Patricio Guerrero, whose startup could upend the manufacturing processes used by countless companies that put boards made of such environmentally unfriendly material in the water. The Southern California native took time out from surfing sessions long enough to study robotic engineering at UC Irvine, and then put those skills to use for local employers that included Disney. After a move north to Santa Cruz a few years ago to work near the area’s renowned waves, Guerrero began putting his garage-based 3-D-printing activity to various practical uses, and eventually hit on the idea of using it to make his next surfboard. After a couple of less-than-satisfying attempts, he started to create the boards he wanted, making better-performing, more sustainable options.

By 2022, Guerrero co-founded the Swellcycle startup with two college chums, Nathan Jackrazi and Pol Riera. The idea was to evolve their shared interest in shaping surfboards using the traditional polyurethane blanks toward exploring how to create printed alternatives made of upcycled plastic and other reused materials. The trio eventually came up with a lattice printing design that provided internal solidity and balance without adding too much weight. It also produced a cool, transparent body that caught the attention of surfers at the famous Santa Cruz spot Steamer Lane–a crowded break where anyone, or anything, new and untested can expect a potent dose of stink eye from the highly territorial, tradition-minded locals.

“I was super nervous,” Guerrero told the area’s public radio station KAZU in a recent report. “Man, maybe I’ll just jump in the water, and the whole thing will just break right under me.” It did not, and two hours after carving up wave after wave, he went home and began making more plastic 3-D-printed boards to have other people try–including, eventually, pros from around the world. Even local shapers with decades of experience producing boards using traditional materials and tools have been impressed with Swellcycle’s results, and laud its minimized environmental impact.

In contrast to polyurethane blanks that are bought and sanded down–wasting large portions of the foam as it turns to non-biodegradable dust–Swellcycle relied on plastic from objects no longer used for their initial purposes, including the hospital trays. “You can basically melt it down and create a filament that then you feed into your printer,” Guerrero told KAZU.

Swellcycle is one of several startups developing boards from reused plastics and other materials with 3-D printing. Others include Maine-based Blueprint, and French companies Yuyo and Wyve, most of which use an internal honeycomb variation on Swellcycle’s lattice design for internal strength and solidity. All those businesses are in early phases of development, so fundraising and upscaling are still a ways down the watery road. But given the urgency of finding nonpolluting replacements for modern surfboard materials, financing shouldn’t be a problem once 3-D board makers get enough early adopters to buy their models–and perhaps reshape a trend among the broader surfing market to choose greener options.