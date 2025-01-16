State Farm Cancels Super Bowl Ad Plans As L.A. Fires Rage

California’s largest insurer said it won’t run a commercial during the Super Bowl, saying it must help its customers first. The optics matter too, since many homeowner policies were canceled before the blazes, so other insurers are also laying low.

An aerial photo of homes and businesses that have been reduced to smoldering rubble by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

In addition to the NFL championship, the Super Bowl offers a less official contest as companies demonstrate their advertising creativity—wowing huge audiences with occasionally more memorable offerings than the game itself. Viewing totals for 2024’s game hit 123 million people, but none of them will see commercials for insurance giant State Farm this year. The company won’t be joining in that marketing talent show as planned—saying the wildfires that ravaged huge sections of Los Angeles have made its participation inappropriate.

State Farm announced cancellation of its scheduled Super Bowl LIX ad on Wednesday. Their offering would have tried to match the top-ranking spot it ran last year featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. A statement to media outlets announcing the decision said the company was focused on helping customers in Los Angeles rebound from the still burning fires. Those have killed at least 25 people and destroyed an estimated 12,000 homes and businesses, valued between $30 billion and $50 billion, according to early estimates. As the largest property insurer in California with 8.7 percent of the market–or 8 million policies–State Farm said it needs to dedicate all its attention and assets to helping customers. “We are focused on our customers and helping them recover from the largest fire event we have ever experienced in the state,” the company’s statement said, which noted its level of client contact was up to 90 percent as of Wednesday. “We’ve received over 7,400 home and auto claims, and we are putting tens of millions of dollars back into customers’ hands. These numbers will rise as residents return and assess damage.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Thepriority given to fire victims over the planned Super Bowl ad is commendable. Yet the company’s decision could also have been influenced by the less than ideal optics of running a whimsical, brand-boosting spot during a tragedy where the insurance industry has already drawn angry criticism.



State Farm participated in the general movement by insurance companies in recent years to stop providing fire coverage to California customers in higher risk areas. In 2023 the company ceased sales of policies for new homes in the state, and last year said it would not renew some 30,000 existing contracts. That has created a crisis situation in the Golden State, leaving nearly 3 million people without coverage—one in 10 in Los Angeles, according to a new estimate. Media reports are now filled with stories of homeowners who lost everything to the L.A. fires, including properties worth millions of dollars in Pacific Palisades—home to numerous celebrities and other public figures. Last summer, State Farm reportedly dropped 1,600 Palisades polices, and another 2,000 in other neighborhoods swept by flames this month.

That action in California is not exclusive to State Farm—and just part of wider insurer pullbacks in high-risk areas across the nation. Yet the sight of the company spending millions for a Super Bowl ad that last year fetched $7 million per 30-second spot probably would not have gone down well, either. Indeed, State Farm may already be feeling squeamish about what the Wall Street Journal said was its spending of “$23.2 million on national linear TV since Jan. 1, including $12.2 million during NFL playoff games from Jan. 11 through Jan. 13”—even as fires continued to burn across LA. Meanwhile, there’s other evidence to believe State Farm may be wise to avoid continued ad investments during the Super Bowl that might come back to burn it.