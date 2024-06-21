Stop Popping: Amazon Pulls Polluting Pillowy Plastics From Packaging

The online retail giant has eliminated unsustainable plastic wrap from its North American shipments, replacing it with recyclable paper that protects items even better.

Online marketplace Amazon gets criticized for many things–being too big, too dominant, too everything–but the e-commerce giant’s packaging waste reduction initiative is one all retailers who ship goods to customers can commend, and should consider replicating. The company announced a major push to eliminate environmentally harmful materials in the countless packages it sends, starting with billions of plastic pillows it once used to protect goods during transportation.

Amazon said Thursday it has already stopped using 95 percent of the air-filled plastic padding in its North American packaging, with the remainder to be cut out by the end of the year. Doing so will eliminate some 15 billion poofy pillows the company said it used every year. They are being replaced with recycled paper.

In addition to the sustainability objectives prompting the swap, Amazon said tests found the new brown paper stuffing was actually better at protecting objects against shocks during transport than cushiony plastic. “We are working towards full removal in North America by end of year and will continue to innovate, test, and scale in order to prioritize curbside recyclable materials,” Pat Lindner, vice president of Amazon’s cross-platform engineering and sustainable packaging, said in a press release.

Should other retailers and shippers of goods follow its example, Amazon’s initiative could usher in major environmentally beneficial effects.

According to The New York Times, studies by conservation organizations have identified protective plastic wrapping as making up “more than one-third of global e-commerce packaging by weight.” It’s also among the most frequent types of pollution in the world’s oceans and waterways. Why should other businesses that ship goods to customers consider following the online giant’s lead? For starters, evidence indicates younger consumers are already factoring environmental and sustainability considerations into their purchasing decisions more than older generations do.

According to a May report by digital finance news site Pymnts, 43 percent of the cohort born between 1991 and 1999, which it dubbed Zillennials, said that retailers providing “sustainable brands or products” had either a very or an extremely important influence on where they shop. It ranked as the top criteria those respondents cited, while only 31 percent of all consumers called it a priority.

Earning the loyalty of younger consumers by meeting their sustainability demands both improves retailers’ chances for increasing business today and may help secure future sales as those shoppers get older. Costs are another reason to replicate Amazon’s move. Plastic wrapping is tough to recycle, and can’t be left at curbside centers, while the paper now being added by the e-commerce giant has already been repeatedly reprocessed for renewed use.

Meanwhile, at least four U.S. states have passed legislation banning toxic chemicals used in plastic wrapping, with a similar bill under consideration in New York. Proposed regulations are also in the works to reduce plastics in packaging by 50 percent over the next decade, making retailers’ switch to sustainable materials a question of when, not if.