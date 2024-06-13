Study Links California’s Fast-Food $20 Minimum Wage to Decreased Customer Traffic

Data indicates major fast-food chains affected by the state’s legally mandated 25 percent pay increase have fewer customer visits since the hike took effect.

Opponents of government mandated minimum wage hikes who claim they create extra drag on businesses–and ultimately undermine employee and consumer interests, to boot–have new evidence backing up their arguments. An analysis of activity following California’s hourly minimum pay increase to $20 for fast food workers found that critics’ grim predictions were spot on: higher prices would tank customer traffic to leading chains.

Passed last September and applied April 1, California law AB 1228 boosted minimum hourly pay 25 percent for 557,000 of the state’s estimated 726,600 fast food employees. That lifted the $16 hour lowest legal rate paid to other employees to $20 for those at quick service restaurants with more than 60 national locations. The result, a study by location data analytics company Placer.ai found, was customer traffic to affected chains in the state fell by an average of nearly 3 percent in year-on-year terms since the law came into force, amid rising menu prices.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The Placer.ai analysis showed visits to all major burger chains in California dropped between April 1 and late May compared to the same period last year. That contrasted with generally modest increases across the companies’ national networks. Burger King suffered the biggest plunge, with 3.86 fewer diners, followed by Wendy’s at 3.24 percent. In-and-Out Burger shed nearly 2.6 percent if its traffic, while McDonald’s California restaurants–which represent 9 percent of the chain’s total U.S. locations–lost 2.5 percent. Tangential evidence also supported opponents’ earlier warnings that the legally imposed minimum pay increase would produce undesired effects for business owners and employees alike. Last week restaurant chain Rubio’s Coastal Grill filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after shutting down 50 of its California locations, and citing “significant increases to the minimum wage” in the state as a contributing factor.

Fast food chains had taken steps to blunt the financial impact of the law before it even came into effect. Analysis of menu prices showed average 7 percent increases in the run-up to its application–hikes that exacerbated national trends of slowing customer visits to fast food businesses, as inflation-rattled consumers cut spending.

Some California quick service restaurants, meanwhile, had laid off thousands of employees or cut opening hours in anticipation of the law’s higher labor costs, with pizza outlets in particular cutting thousands of driver positions. While Placer.ai’s analysis confirmed the worst expectations California fast food restaurant owners had aired in opposing the minimum wage increase, not all brands in the state have suffered since it took force.

The study found that both Chili’s and Olive Garden locations across the Golden State welcomed a higher number of diners since April 1 compared to last year–and even outperformed their respective chains’ national growth levels. The reason for that, said Placer.ai head of analytical research, R.J. Hottovy, is that many of those fast-casual restaurants “were already paying above the new minimum wages for many employees.”