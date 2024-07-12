Airline Profits Sag Despite Summer Travel Surge

Carriers have been forced to discount airfares even as their costs rise, creating a profit slump amid the summer travel boom. Good deals won’t last, and flying will be pricier in the fall.

The summertime travel season is here, meaning each roar of a passenger plane taking off should produce an accompanying “ka-ching!” for its airline. Yet like many things in this post-pandemic era, the air transport business isn’t functioning as it used to. Right now, there are more flights–but lower profits–for carriers, and great bargains for travelers, at least for as long as that lasts.

Sector observers had expected the rebound of air travel following the pandemic to surge even further this summer, and they weren’t wrong. In addition to a general trend of increasing passenger volumes, the extended Fourth of July weekend sent even larger numbers of people into the skies, with the Transportation Security Administration screening a record three million passengers last Sunday alone. With that bustling forecast set to continue, airlines have been expanding their capacity in anticipation of greater demand–adding 6 percent more seats on domestic flights in July compared to a year ago, and 8 percent on U.S.-Europe routes.

And yet, that booming activity isn’t producing commensurately higher profits for busy airlines. Yesterday, Delta announced record high revenues of $15.4 billion for the quarter ending in June–a 5.4 percent rise over the same quarter in 2023. But during that period, its profits of $1.31 billion were 29 percent lower in year-on-year terms. Delta’s result largely tracks with what many air transport experts believe its competitors will echo in coming weeks.

According to CNN, industry observers expect airlines to reveal an average 33 percent drop in profits for the second quarter compared to Q2 last year–a collective dip of about $2 billion. That follows sector-wide losses of $800 million during the first quarter, the channel said. How can that be, when carriers have been rushing to add capacity to fly the thickening crowd of paying passengers to their destinations?

That reaction, in itself, is a big part of the problem. There’s arguably no other business in which prices companies command are dictated by demand and supply. Right now, there are more passengers, but there are even more seats. To fill this increase in capacity, airlines have been discounting ticket prices, especially in economy sections that are both the largest and the least profitable on most planes. The result, said CNBC, is that economy tickets between the U.S. and Europe in June had an average price of $892, compared to $1,065 around the same time in 2023. It said domestic airfares were also dropping, costing 6 percent less in May year-on-year, according to recent official inflation data. In addition to the lower per-seat profit that generates, airlines are also dealing with significantly higher labor and fuel costs in recent months.

That’s not all. Carriers are also experiencing fleet disruptions from reduced Boeing aircraft production, following the series of safety scandals unleashed by the side panel on one of its 737 Max planes blowing off in midair. Airbus, meanwhile, has battled considerable supply chain problems that have undermined its ability to deliver new craft as scheduled. Ironically, had those coinciding troubles not plagued the world’s two main jet manufacturers, the overcapacity now sapping airline profits might have been even worse.

Then there’s the one-off complication. This month, both Delta and its partner Air France said they expect a combined $300 million in lower revenues this summer, due to people avoiding Paris and the Summer Olympics slated to start there later this month. The reason: Rather than attracting masses of travelers wanting to get in on the global extravaganza as hoped, the Games–and the huge crowds and spiking prices they’re expected to generate–have led tourists to already begin steering clear of the French capital until it’s all over. Despite those multiple confounding factors, however, the airline industry is already moving to rectify the problems they’ve created. According to an interview Delta CEO Ed Bastian gave to the Wall Street Journal this week, carriers are now rapidly cutting capacity, even flight schedules, to bring them back into line with demand.

“We see the industry already taking pretty significant corrective action by pulling capacity down,” Bastian told the paper. “And we expect by the end of August, we’ll have that back in balance.”