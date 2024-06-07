Summertime Opportunity: Packing Wealthy Parents’ Kids Off to Camp

Entrepreneurs launch services serving the niche-and-rich set of parents willing to pay small fortunes to outfit their children with camp gear. But when the laundry comes back, there ain’t no cure for the summertime ‘Ewwws’!

If you’re a small business owner, you may not have piles of disposable income to indulge in some of life’s pleasant extras–including packing your beloved but demanding offspring by off to pricey, elite summer camps. But your inner entrepreneur will probably want to at least consider getting into the business end of that seasonal ritual, which, among the upper crust at least, could also prove to be remarkably lucrative.

That, in any case, is the impression left by a Wall Street Journal report on companies that do the heavy lifting–and considerable purchasing–that parents need before dispatching their progeny to pricey summer camps. In addition to shelling out fees of up to $15,000 per child per summer, many affluent parents looking forward to a break from day-to-day family duties are enlisting entrepreneurs to get their offspring prepared to set off. That includes buying all the things camps put on their pre-season checklists, then packing it up for legions of departing tots.

The cost of getting clothes and other gear being labeled, folded, and bagged: $125 per hour–a chore usually taking three to six hours (plus $100 per for any assistants needed for bigger jobs) the paper said. And when the little darlings return weeks later, tanned, toned, bursting with tales, and lugging disconcertingly dirty, stinky duds? Companies like Florida’s First Class Laundry Service will haul it off and return it, de-soiled and fresh smelling, for a mere $225 per bundle. “If you have disposable income and you don’t want to touch it, you’re sending it out,” First Class Laundry owner Natalie Matus told the Journal after founding the West Palm Beach business last year, providing a sanitary buffer between parents and their kids’ fermenting togs. “A lot of my clients won’t even let their housekeepers touch them.”

Like their returning children, the hired help thanks them.

To be sure, the number of households that can afford to send their younger members off to multi-week elite camps in Florida, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, or California for between $12,000 and $15,000 a summer isn’t a huge one. Even people paying $170-$325 daily rates for less pricey alternatives will be limited. But many parents who are willing to spend big to treat their kids to a busy summer (and a few weeks of alone time for themselves) are willing to cough up well before the camp bus sets off. That’s the opportunity for responsive entrepreneurs. According to the Journal, stores like Denny’s in New York, New Jersey, and South Florida help families get everything on the detailed lists many camps provide. “The average spend for a new camper appointment is $1,500 to $2,000,” the paper said as it revealed what on earth could cost so much in just one shoppping stop.

“Today’s suggested packing lists for seven-week camps can include a light blanket and warm comforter, two sets of sheets, six towels, three pairs of sneakers, 25 pairs of underwear, 25 pairs of socks, sports equipment, and toiletries,” the Journal said, before dedicating an entire paragraph later on to optional items kids might need (and inevitably will want). “Then, there are clothes for most every weather scenario, including a raincoat and boots, fleece jacket, more than 20 tops and shorts, and 10 pairs of pajamas–split between lightweight and heavy.”

Forget something in that bustle of buying? Nicole Fisch’s Camp Kits business in Larchmont, New York, has you covered. The company will ensure overlooked toiletries are bundled up, transported, and left on a beloved child’s pillow when they arrive–as if that had been the plan all along. Contrary to glib innuendoes one might read here and there (guilty, your honor), the Journal says parents willing to invest small fortunes to send their kids to camp are usually professionals with limited family time, even on good days. That’s why, they’d rather pay service providers to oversee preparatory chores as departure nears, and dedicate those last few free hours to actually being with their kids before, well, getting rid of them.

If that kind of high-priced personal service work isn’t your thing, there are other ways businesses can cater the rising demands of summertime service markets.