Surveys: Tipping Culture Giving Way to Tip Fatigue

A poll shows consumers are fed up having to tip service staff in places where the practice didn’t exist before the pandemic, and want employers to pay salaries that don’t need supplementing.

The rise in the number of places where a customer can tip an employee is an unexpected source of stress for consumers, who report frequently grappling with how much to give–even when the extra payment isn’t required, or deserved. That added deliberation is a big factor in recent survey results that show a majority of U.S. consumers are fed up with the psychodrama over gratuities, with nearly 60 percent saying it’s time for service industry business owners to increase worker pay so customers won’t be expected to supplement it.

The pandemic lockdowns and social distancing that disrupted business activity and individual lifestyles left many Americans with a renewed appreciation for dining out, relaxing in bars or cafes, and many other small pleasures they’d taken for granted. One result: an increased willingness to show gratitude to waitstaff and other service providers, creating what the Pew Research Center called a “tipping culture.” That coinage covers the accepted–and increasingly expected–practice of leaving a little extra for the employee beyond the sticker price, but that culture is in retreat.

CNBC reports that “tip fatigue” and consumer resentment of coerced “guilt tipping” are on the rise. These reactions to the proliferation of tip requests across an ever-widening set of places–a trend range of settings known as (what else?) “tip creep”–are making more customers tired of the pressure to pony up. In a poll, most people said they want business owners pay staff better–so customers won’t be have to supplement their wages. Fully 74 percent of respondents to a survey by personal finance company WalletHub reported feeling “tipping culture has gotten out of control,” with 57 percent ascribing that to “businesses replacing employee salaries with tips.” Roughly half of participants said they tend offer gratuities out of social pressure, and over a third described tips as something they now “always have to give.”

That sentiment may explain why nearly 80 percent felt “automatic service charges should be banned”–which makes the broadly accepted, dilemma-solving, flat 15 percent gratuity included in many European restaurant or café bills a non-starter.

The proliferation of tip jars, or just payment screens with a page for the tip–is also feeding consumer fatigue. Over a quarter of annoyed respondents said they respond to tip recommendations on monitors by paying less than suggested amounts, with impatience also rising at being goaded for gratuities when serving themselves. “(S)ome people have even been asked to tip self-checkout machines with no human interaction,” the introduction to the WalletHub poll noted. “Tipping culture has been expanding fast… and now it’s not just waiters, bartenders, or hairdressers you’re expected to tip. More and more establishments where you wouldn’t normally tip are asking for something extra at checkout.”

It’s clear from individual responses that post-pandemic consumers–who were previously happy to show their gratitude to service providers– are souring on the expectations the rise of tipping culture has spawned. A majority of participants also criticized employers using their generosity–or sense of obligation–to “crowdsource” what are effectively employee raises that should be paid as regular wages. But the biggest source of irritation is that it seems like every consumer interaction now comes with an opportunity–and expectation–to leave a tip.