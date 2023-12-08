Thanks to WeWork’s Demise, It’s Never Been a Better Time to Get a Deal on New Office Space–Even for Small Firms

It’s a truly lousy time to own or manage commercial real estate. But for prospective small-business tenants, it’s a great time to consider trading their current space for better but affordable digs. A full month after WeWork’s bankruptcy filing, opportunities to enhance the allure of offices to employees still inclined to work from home have never been more bountiful.

Many managers and owners of small businesses have already checked the length of their current office leases and want to take advantage of the upended commercial real estate sector. Those plans are likely to accelerate over the next year, as the commercial market navigates a storm even some big players may not weather.

WeWork’s not exactly shocking bankruptcy announcement last month means huge amounts of additional office space is being unloaded–especially in the startup’s New York, San Francisco, and Boston markets. But its abandonment of 1.9 million square feet in those three cities alone just dumps more supply into markets where vacancy rates have overflowed since the pandemic. The post-pandemic retention of work-from-home or hybrid arrangements at many companies further exacerbates the problem for landlords. About 23 percent of U.S. office space is empty, compared with 16 percent that was unused before the pandemic.

Some financially distressed landlords with under-occupied rental properties are reportedly walking away to cut their losses. For some overextended commercial real estate companies, that may not be enough, since the underlying causes of the slump persist.

“While this seems like a post-Covid trend, it’s actually one that started much earlier,” says a recent Moody’s report. “Unlike other cycles, however, vacancies never quite made it back down to their long-term average before the next downturn … Much of the future for the office will depend on emerging work-from-home habits, and how well employers can meet employees where they are.” For small businesses that want staff in an office, there are many more choices for space and location, often at reduced prices. They may even get themselves into the Class A bracket, the most expensive category of commercial real estate. Though most of the properties WeWork is giving up in New York are in Class B buildings, the national vacancy glut means a lot more A and A+ office space is available.