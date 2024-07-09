The AI Revolution’s Energy Appetite May Push Up Power Prices

While the new technology is already making an impact on businesses and consumers, the enormous amounts of energy needed to power AI data centers — and the rise in carbon emission impacts — may offset its benefits.

Let’s hope the buzz surrounding artificial intelligence proves warranted as its applications become fully operational. The world is going to need this smart, fast, super-powerful tech to figure out how to function using a whole lot less energy than it now requires. At the rate AI development is sucking down electrical power, we may all end up reading by candlelight.

While the world is reminded daily of AI’s promise of increased effectiveness, lower labor costs, and augmented productivity for businesses and consumers, its potential downsides have attracted less attention. Among those are the significantly higher electricity bills companies and customers will have to pay, as the tech’s data centers’ power needs challenge energy grids struggling to keep up with its ever-rising demands.

According to energy experts writing recently on CNN.com, existing forecasts of surging power consumption over the next decade are being revised significantly upward in anticipation of AI’s spread. That demand, they say, will force utilities to switch from habitual generators that produce electricity at around $30 per megawatt, to peaker plants whose output costs rise to about $1,000 per megawatt. Guess who will pay the difference. Of course, AI isn’t the only factor in the future forecasts of stresses to the nation’s energy supplies — it’s just one of the bigger ones.

As U.S. government policies and entire industries — including the nation’s automakers — seek to shift from more polluting forms of fuel to cleaner, renewable electricity options, increased demand on the nation’s grid was an integral part of their plans. But the rapid development of AI by tech companies has added another giant power maw to feed.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), “the computational power required for sustaining AI’s rise is doubling roughly every 100 days” — meaning it sucks up twice as much electricity every three or four months. Meanwhile, even in this early era of development, an AI-enhanced application like ChatGPT consumes 33 times more energy to execute a command than existing software or search engines. And you thought Bitcoin mining was a recipe for brownouts.

Yet even those huge consumption volumes in AI’s current training phase of development represent just 20 percent of the expected total electrical demand of the new technology. The WEF said use of future applications in so-called inference operations, “where they’re applied to solve real-world problems,” will devour “the lion’s share at 80 [percent]” of AI’s energy requirements.

That will further swell the general U.S. demand for electricity, which McKinsey and other analysts forecast growing by 13 percent to 15 percent annually through the decade. By how much? According to a recent Goldman Sachs study, AI energy requirements will add another 160 percent to that by 2023. One Dutch researcher estimated that if Google adapts all its existing software and hardware assets with AI capabilities, the company would consume the electricity output of Ireland each year all on its lonesome. Leaving aside that — without significant reinforcement and expansion — the U.S. power grid won’t be able to answer that energy call, what does all that extra electricity generation and use mean for carbon reduction targets? That’s another lulu AI had better be able to solve.

In the last few months alone, major tech companies have revealed how much larger — not smaller, as planned — their carbon footprints have grown from AI development. Those include Google, whose output increased 13.5 percent from 2022 to 2023, and by 50 percent since 2019; Microsoft’s emission increase of 29 percent between 2020 and last year; and a 65 percent hike by Meta over the past two years.

Officially, Microsoft says it will be carbon negative by 2030, while Google has pledged to slash its baseline 2019 output by 50 percent by the end of the decade. Good luck with that. What’s the upside? Part of the increased efficiencies AI is expected to offer include lower expenses and reduced waste. Multiplied across scores of industries and millions of businesses using the tech, those offsetting gains could be enormous.

Meanwhile, continued evolution of AI should also generate the same improved performances and lower energy demands attained during the development of previous tech innovations over time. After all, heat pumps weren’t perfect at conception and continue getting more effective every year.