The Biggest U.S. Retailers Increased Their Dominance in 2024

Using distinct but overlapping business models, Amazon, Costco, and Walmart captured over half of recent growth in retailing, and are squeezing smaller rivals hard.

Entrepreneurs and owners of small companies have always assumed the role of business Davids challenging established Goliaths. New data show that for modest-sized retailers—especially those selling groceries—it’s becoming increasingly hard to stave off the effects of Walmart, Amazon, and Costco’s accelerating growth and increased market share.

Those reigning corporate giants have different models for expansion and growth, but their shared successes over the last nine months leave less room for smaller stores and even other chains to prosper—or even exist. According to a new report in the Wall Street Journal, the trio not only enlarged its collective stake of total U.S. retail sales in the last three quarters to 17 percent. They also captured a whopping 57 percent of all sector growth during the same period, taking business from modest-sized rivals. “Big retailers already dominate Americans’ lives,” the paper said, noting the threesome isn’t stopping there. “Walmart, Amazon and Costco are growing faster than the rest of retail and investing to stay ahead… Their grasp on consumers is only getting stronger.” Their increasing command over millions of consumers buying a vast variety of goods rose from what looks to be an inadvertent triangulation of their business and growth models.

For example, Costco and Walmart have used their sheer size and popular membership programs to attract budget-conscious grocery shoppers. The chains buy those essential goods in huge volumes, negotiating steep discounts they then pass along on to inflation-battered customers. That strategy helped drive the price of the average Walmart food basket last year 21 percent lower than those at major grocery retailers, the Journal said, and 9 percent less than in dollar stores targeting the same penny-pinching demographic. As a result, Walmart and Costco doubled their share of the U.S. grocery market to a combined 24 percent between 2000 and 2023. During the same period, other, smaller supermarket chains saw their stake shrink from nearly 70 percent to 54 percent. That evolution looks likely to continue, given Costco’s 93 percent membership renewal rate, and the expressed intent to re-up by 70 percent of Walmart+ members—over 20 percent of whom are on food stamps, the paper noted.

While Amazon hasn’t offered grocery sales at anywhere near the same scale, its huge variety of other consumer products—including those sold by third-party vendors—forced Walmart to build a similar online platform for its non-food offerings. But whether its meal ingredients or appliances used to lure customers, both companies rely on price discounting to get shoppers browsing their actual or digital aisles—where they often buy many other products. How do the two rivals finance the heavy discounting that tends to drive broader volume sales? Often by developing new, lucrative tangential activities that dovetail with their main retailing focus.