The Era of Full-On Work From Home Is Over

A new EY survey shows home-only and once-weekly office work arrangements have virtually vanished in favor of more balanced hybrid models.

The question of where employees do their work has largely been answered. A new study says that many business owners and human resources officials have basically given up trying to convince staff to resume entirely in-office routines, but that the 100 percent work-from-home model has been flung on the ash heap of history.

Consulting group EY’s latest Future Workplace Index contains some fairly surprising results. The most notable? A mere 1 percent of employees are still coming into the office just once a week or less, companies reported, compared with 34 percent who did so just a year ago.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

That decrease isn’t a sign of people missing their old cozy cubicles, either. A recent study by jobsite Indeed showed the total number of openings available in locations where work can most easily be done remotely has started shrinking fast. Workers’ absences, it seems, do not make bosses’ hearts grow fonder. The drop in home-only arrangements should please business owners still investing considerable time figuring out which staffers come into the office and when. The EY study suggests that the cycle of dramatic workplace change that began with the first pandemic lockdowns may finally be coming to a close.

That upheaval initiated at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the number of people working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021 to about 28 million people.

At the height of the health crisis, 44 percent of companies reported staffers only coming into the office once a week or not at all. That total decreased to 32 percent when falling infection rates permitted the easing of masking and distancing requirements back at Grindstone Central. Public health stability didn’t end near-constant discussion–nor frequent bickering–about what came next for work location norms.

Many companies that sought to return staff to in-office regimes found employees digging in their heels to retain work-from-home prerogatives–arrangements they’d come to cherish after initially dreading them as too isolating and confining. While many businesses succeeded in luring people back to their desks, that exodus in 2023 dwindled and flatlined, leading Stanford economist and work-from-home expert Nick Bloom to declare the “return to the office is dead.”

So the all-or-nothing options are unlikely to become the New Normal again. The era of hybrid work appears to be here for good. A whopping 99 percent of companies responding to EY’s survey said they expect employees’ presence in the office at least two days each week. Fully 80 percent require people to come in three times a week.

Despite anecdotal evidence, recurring media coverage, and even the periodic consulting firm study that indicate the home-versus-office work debate continues to rage, the EY report suggests the issue is now more settled than it is fought over.