The Federal RTO Crackdown Prompts a Scramble for Office Space

The General Services Administration must find workspaces for 2.3 million civil servants ordered back to offices full time—while also carrying out Trump’s pending order to sell off two-thirds of the buildings it manages.

Companies requiring staff to spend more time back in the office understand the challenges of managing increased employee counts in reduced post-pandemic workspace availablity. After President Trump ordered millions of federal workers back to their desks full-time Monday, officials at the General Services Administration—which oversees ownership and leasing of federal properties—now face the same dilemma as their private sector peers, on a massive scale. On top of that challenge, the agency may have to do so while under orders to sell many buildings in the government’s real estate portfolio.

The GSA was created in 1949 by President Truman with the mission of managing and coordinating federal properties and procurement for government agencies—limiting overlap and waste as it did. Now the GSA will have to also juggle two clashing objectives of Trump’s administration. On the one hand, it must help federal bureaucracies find space to comply with Trump’s executive order, which effectively banned all pandemic-era work-from-home arrangements by mandating all civil servants back to the office five days each week. On the other, it is also expected to have to carry out what the Wall Street Journal reported is Trump’s plan for the GSA to sell “two-thirds of the federal government’s office stock to the private sector.” How big a balancing act would that be?

For starters, recent estimates indicate only about 10 percent of the current 2.3 million federal employees work from home full-time. But stats also show that the nearly half of civil servants eligible for remote work choose that option around 40 percent of the time. That means under Trump’s order, there will be 30 percent or more additional people in offices at any given moment, all vying for considerably reduced post-pandemic floor spaces. At the same time, the Journal’s report indicates that Trump—who “isn’t a fan” of the GSA due to his past history with it—wants the agency to sell around 65 percent of the roughly $500 billion worth of buildings the government owns. That represents about 363 million square feet of office space. If seen through, the plan would radically accelerate the GSA’s recent efforts to divest properties it deems no longer fit for federal use, and whose maintenance or upgrade costs makes them too expensive to rent to private companies. In other words, the GSA has and continues to offload properties that are either under-occupied or can’t be viably used for office spaces—forking the proceeds from any sales into government coffers. But having to do that on a vast scale, and just as federal employees have been ordered to return to work, would make the GSA’s job far, far trickier.

To begin with, the agency is also already reportedly preparing to cancel leases on about 50 million square feet of suitable space for government agencies. Meanwhile, when it decides to sell buildings it considers obsolete, it has to navigate considerable red tape and restrictions to gain approval. When it finally does, the GSA must often list those less attractive properties on the market at prices low enough to find buyers quickly. Under Trump’s anticipated mass sale order, that would not only dramatically reduce the federal office spaces available to about a million civil servants just ordered back to the office. But according to Washington developer Don Peebles, it will also cause already struggling commercial real estate markets to be flooded with large additional volumes of cheap properties. “Buildings will sell for 30 cents on the dollar,” Peebles told the Journal, noting many commercial landlords in the capital and in other big cities also rely on GSA-brokered leases now being canceled for federal tenants to serve as reliable anchors. “It’s a paradigm shift. There will be a dramatic reset on property values.”

That will also mean more pressure on commercial office building owners. In many cases, their incomes have plummeted in recent years as businesses’ work-from-home and hybrid policies have pushed vacancy rates over 20 percent. While many big companies like Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and United Parcel Service preceded Trump by ordering their employees back to offices full-time, studies indicate most business owners are sticking to a more flexible mix of options—so long as they still get productive returns from their workers. That pragmatism also spares those companies from having to once again secure bigger workspaces, after having reduced them to save money while employees continued working remotely full- or part-time. Contrast that to the dilemma federal agency administrators face, in now having to find office space for a million federal employees who are all coming back at once under Trump’s order. According to government procurement expert Larry Allen, the GSA will also have to grapple with that challenge for its own workforce.