The Latest in Office Parties: Hold the Booze and Bring on the Guacamole

Business owners and managers are taking different paths organizing annual office parties, all of them heading in the same general direction of lower costs, a lot less (or no) booze, and early finishes. Reports in The New York Times and other publications note that recent changes don’t mean the death of the year-end work fete, but noticeable downsizing measures are evident.

The reasons behind the mutations are straightforward enough, given the spate of upheavals to companies, management, employees, and society since the pandemic. Many businesses never reinstated full-scale December office parties after employees returned to the office. Others gave them up for good.

Prior to the global office shutdown, increased awareness spawned by the #MeToo movement made many business owners wary of hosting traditional, often booze-fueled holiday celebrations. As comedian Luke Burbank pointed out on a December 9 broadcast of NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me, the booze-fueled office holiday party is already a fraught social occasion.

“Let’s take a bunch of people who are very stressed out and where there’s a whole hierarchy, and people are mostly not saying what they want to say for 60 to 80 hours a week,” he said. “And then let’s apply a river of alcohol to the situation. What could possibly go wrong?”

Those concerns have resulted in a growing number of managers opting for short, (relatively) sober, and often out-of-the-box seasonal party arrangements, sometimes held during daylight hours. But eagerness to avoid potential trouble and inappropriate behavior isn’t the only reason inspiring those changes. Wider social attitudes toward inebriation–whether as part of a lifestyle or as an annual reenactment of Mad Men scenes–have stiffened in recent years, as have views of often excessive office party drinking. Fewer people are interested in chugalugging, and business leaders are attuned to its many downsides.

An August Gallup poll found only 38 percent of people aged 18 to 34 said they imbibe regularly, reversing a decades-old trend of younger people outpacing their elders as active tipplers. As younger workers take over from older employees, the paradigm shift is showing up in seasonal revelry, too.

Meanwhile, recent habits forged by work-from-home arrangements make many employees even less inclined to leave the house and family for office festivities than before. The yearly office party, therefore, has started appearing like an even-greater chore to a growing number of employees. “A lot of our employees have small children at home, they’ve got family responsibilities, so being out for the entire evening isn’t really an option for them,” Carol Waldmann told the Times. She oversees facility and real estate matters for social media company Hootsuite. “There just isn’t as much of a focus on drinking as there used to be, which is good from a wellness perspective and from the perspective of not having dancing on the dance floor with your tie on your head.”

Added to those factors is the recent spate of layoffs that have depleted–and depressed–employee ranks. So is owners’ continuing uneasiness about a possible recession. It just isn’t the season to be as jolly as before.

In its report on the morphing of the holiday office ritual, The Wall Street Journal spoke to Sean Slatter, vice president of Brixton Group. He contrasted the tech staffing company’s 2022 black tie, expenses-paid weekend blowout at a North Carolina resort, and this year’s burger and beer gathering–minus recently laid-off co-workers. “For us to have this great brouhaha and celebrate doesn’t seem right,” Slater told the Journal, reflecting concerns shared by many managers today.

But not all revised plans mean shrunken or lifeless festivities. Some variations are downright wholesome.

In its look into the state of the annual office party last week, Bloomberg spoke with an educational tech startup that swapped the traditional noshing and quaffing binge with an offsite pickleball competition. Bloomberg also spoke to Angela Robinson, the marketing coordinator with the corporate events company Teambuilding.com, who said she’s witnessed an increased interest in client businesses shifting to options like team guacamole-making contests to replace typical holiday office parties.

Those pickleball and guac alternatives may never qualify as corporate debauchery like the howling craziness in Billy Wilder’s classic film The Apartment, but they do accomplish what seasonal work huddles were intended for in the first place.