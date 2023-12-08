‘The Year of the Union’ Gave Labor a Boost. Smaller Companies May Face Similar Employee Demands

A series of successful strikes affecting major industries helped make 2023 the year of labor unions, as organized workers showed clout they hadn’t demonstrated in decades. Now, experts say wins by auto, logistics, and healthcare employees may spur similar demands about wages and working conditions among staff at smaller businesses. That means small business owners and managers should prepare for potential organizing efforts–and plan their responses.

Most initial reactions to employees organizing at small companies are one of two choices, depending on the personalities and finances at each business. There’s flat and final rejection, or a stated openness to discussions. The latter creates possibilities for negotiations that can facilitate agreement on financial, material, organizational, and personnel issues. An immediate stiff-arm response may steamroll cowed workers into silence or transform a civil spat into a slugfest.

“Employers at companies with organizing campaigns or strikes have a better chance of building a place where workers want to stay–if they would only listen to what their workers are trying to tell them,” wrote former National Labor Relations Board member Sharon Block in Harvard Business Review. “Most don’t, and instead turn to scorched-earth campaigns against organizing workers.” Strikes are multiplying, so small business leaders should consider possible reactions to collective staff demands–including the desire to form a union, advises employee onboarding company Trainual.

Why? As divided as it may now be in most other ways, American society still adores jumping on trends en masse (hi, Taylor Swift!), and union actions are on the rise. More than 1,100 DHL Express workers, for example, walked off the job on Thursday in the middle of the holiday rush to protest unfair labor practices and stalled contract talks with the Teamsters union. Washington Post staffers also downed their tools over work disputes.

And that was just this week. The activity tracker at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) reports 405 labor movements were launched since December 7 of last year, affecting 685 locations in nearly every corner of the U.S. And it wasn’t just Screen Actors Guild head Fran Drescher and unions at Detroit’s Big Three automakers demanding more and wanting it now. According to CNN number-crunchers, collective bargaining gave nearly a million people across America some form of work improvement, such as salary hikes, better benefits, and adjusted work conditions. Most were secured through strikes or walkout threats.

“I would say this is the best run of wage increases won by labor since the period right after the end of World War II,” Art Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell’s ILR, told CNN.

If that’s not incentive enough for small company employees to seek what they see as their fair share, business owners need to read the national mood. “The public’s sympathies seem to be with workers… [and u]nions are enjoying higher support among the public than they have in decades,” the NLRB’s Block said. “It has been generations since we have seen this kind of robust labor activity.”

So what should small businesses do if union activity starts up in their more modest outfits?

Emphatic refusals of demands should be a non-starter, say Trainual, which points to the tighter bonds among smaller staffs and supervisors. Instead, use those closer relationships and frequent exchanges with employees to take a far more productive approach. Hearing employees out helps formulate a reply that shows owners and managers have really listened. That fosters an appreciation of being heard and taken seriously. Both are critical to labor and human interactions and can pave a path to productive follow-up negotiations. Second, in addition to opening direct and positive discussions with employees on their demands, allow them to unionize if that’s their goal.

Keep some distance, too. Union-busting efforts created seriously bad blood at Amazon, Starbucks, and Tesla, Block notes, so any signs of bosses appearing to interfere in staff organizing effort could escalate tensions. Simply denying workers a union affiliation, meanwhile, will usually result in enduring resentment, or employee departures that could undermine company performance.