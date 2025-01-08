These 4 Factors Are Driving Up Worker Productivity

U.S. businesses are benefitting from hybrid work, fewer meetings, better AI use, and more startups, increasing total output and offsetting post-pandemic wage increases.

Though recent jobs figures showed hiring by companies flattening, the rarity of mass layoffs means the U.S. employment outlook remains positive. Some economists still caution that lower recruitment by businesses may be driven by cost-control objectives—something which could lead to large headcount reductions later as a means of meeting those goals. But other observers remain optimistic that such painful downsizing may prove unnecessary thanks to another important factor–steadily rising worker productivity.

That increasing productivity, calculated by taking the total output of the economy divided by hours worked, is as important for small businesses as it is for corporations and the wider economy. It represents what the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (USCC) calls the “the glue that holds together the virtuous cycle of economic progress,” enabling stronger growth with minimal risk of inflation. The reason? In recent years, higher per employee output has kept pace with—or exceeded—the rising wages workers have commanded since the pandemic. As a result, businesses produce more at relatively stable costs, permitting them to keep prices level, which helps drive sales. What’s not to love about that? Better still, Labor Department data indicates the U.S. is on an extended labor efficiency run, posting five straight quarters of productivity increases of 2 percent or more. As a recent Wall Street Journal article noted, during “the five years before the pandemic, there were only two such quarters” at that rate.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“Productivity was declining in the years immediately after the pandemic,” the USCC said in a December report. It noted that since then, total U.S. worker efficiency gains increased by 6 percent, compared to 0.6 percent in the European Union. “Since the beginning of 2023, it has been rising, growing close to or above 3 (percent) each quarter,” the USCC added.



What’s the reason for that increased labor output per employer dollar paid? A few main drivers appear to be responsible.



To begin with, the pandemic itself forced most companies not only to adapt to lockdowns and social distancing orders, but also allow employees to devise better ways of working under remote and hybrid arrangements. The result was often improved performance. The reduction or elimination of time-consuming office meetings in favor of far fewer, quicker Zoom calls is one well-known example of how to increase business efficiency. So are the various hacks workers came up with on their own to boost their effectiveness while on the company clock.

Meantime, other consequences of the pandemic—like dizzying turnover rates during the Great Resignation—contributed to generally improved worker efficiency. People bolted what they considered unsatisfying or under-paid jobs for more alluring posts, usually negotiating higher salaries in the switch. But they often also took on more responsibilities with their new companies, requiring them to increase their productivity in response. Multiplied over millions of business-hopping workers, that proved beneficial to the entire economy. By now, of course, most of productivity gains generated by Covid disruptions are already recognized and accounted for. But many experts say other, newer factors may stimulate further efficiencies.

For example, if tech often permitted remote or hybrid employees to boost their output during limited periods of time, new artificial intelligence (AI) applications are only now getting used effectively by workers and their companies. The Journal cited examples of several small business owners who’ve begun using AI apps to spend minutes to complete emailing, marketing, billing and other grinding tasks that previously took hours. Some have also bundled different office chores together to handle that grunt work in a single AI computing swoop. That trend is likely to spread even faster as growing numbers of managers and workers embrace tech that gets more work done with limited resources.



Meanwhile, the paper noted a boost in recently launched businesses also bodes well for productivity continuing to grow, thanks to the kinds of innovative entrepreneurs now striking out on their own. “In November, there were a seasonally adjusted 157,678 ‘high-propensity’ new-business applications, those with a high likelihood of turning into businesses with payroll,” the Journal said, noting Census Bureau data. “(That’s) nearly 50 (percent) above the monthly levels that prevailed before the pandemic.”

That means more of the kind of entrepreneurs who use new tech to solve a wider array of needs or problems, and employing people prone to finding and perfecting solutions for those—all of which fuels productivity. What are the risks hiding among those positive indicators? As many headlines have warned over the past year, emerging AI tech used by more employees to increase their productivity could eventually take over their entire jobs. Elsewhere, when companies accustomed to and rewarding rising productivity observe those gains have slowed or gone flat, many businesses respond by cutting costs—notably through reducing headcount.