This Survey Says Consumers Are Fed Up

Listen up, retailers and brand marketers. The consumers have spoken, and they are not happy. Shoppers are fed up with the swift rise in prices and almost equally speedy decline in customer service, and a growing number are reporting a generally negative view of their experiences with many types of companies. Now, an annual survey measuring consumer interaction with brands confirms that discontent, with respondents’ satisfaction reaching a record low.

Forrester Research on Monday released the 2024 edition of its Customer Experience Index (CX), which showed a third straight year of increased negative opinions people held about their relationships with brands, products, or services. The survey quizzed over “98,000 U.S. customers across 223 brands and 13 industries,” soliciting feedback on the “effectiveness, ease, and emotion” of their interactions as consumers.

What came back was a collective 69.3 percent rating–the lowest since Forrester debuted its current methodology in 2016, and down from 70.9 in 2023. That decline spanned the range of industries and companies cited, with an unprecedented 39 percent of brands showing significant decreases–more than double the 17 percent erosion recorded last year. The main source of consumer unhappiness? In addition to inflation-driven price hikes that are mostly beyond companies’ control, the vexing spread of “shrinkflation” contributed to general dissatisfaction, as respondents paid the same or more for smaller quantities of products and lower-quality service. Another cause of irritation: the cost-cutting rush by businesses to deploy artificial intelligence chatbots in tandem with already unloved automated phone systems to handle customer interactions, further reducing access to live human customer service representatives.

That aggravating blend left customers stewing with unanswered inquiries or complaints about pricier goods while supposedly intelligent machines lead them in circles.

“U.S. consumers are having, on average, the worst experiences in a decade,” Forrester vice president and research director Rick Parrish said in a press release. “Brands want to create better experiences, and they realize that putting the customer at the center of their business is the way to do it. However, organizations struggle with the scale of change that this requires. It’s worth it, though, as our research finds that firms that are customer-obsessed grow revenue, profit, and customer loyalty faster than their competitors.” Those client-focused businesses, Forrester said, reported 41 percent higher revenue growth, 49 percent faster profit increases, and 51 percent more customer retention than those that took their eyes off the consumer service ball.

Among the companies ranking in the top five percent in experience satisfaction were pet toy business Chewy.com, Edward Jones, Etsy, Lincoln, Navy Federal Credit Union, Subaru, Tesla, USAA, and Zappos.com.

Overall, however, the 2024 poll results marked the third straight year of declines since the survey recorded the highest-ever 72 percent rating in 2021. At that time, companies had started sorting out many pandemic-caused shortages, extended delivery times, and reduced staffing challenges, offering consumers the impression that life, business, and customer service standards were returning to normal. Indeed, this year’s survey findings may reflect people still coming off their post-crisis buzz. Forrester noted that despite the continued erosion in consumer experience, the study’s 50 percent-plus results remain in positive territory. That means, in relative terms, views are shifting from upbeat to more neutral–not ideal, but better than negative.