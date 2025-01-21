Trump Executive Order Creates DOGE, Trying to Dodge Lawsuits Challenging It

The Musk-led panel looking for trillions in budget cuts and eliminating as many as a million federal jobs gets off to an evasive, rocky start.

Elon Musk attends the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

Since it was first invoked during the 2024 presidential campaign, the budget- slashing, federal employee-reducing Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was destined to be both controversial and contested. On Monday, it proved to be both. Just minutes after newly inaugurated President Donald Trump created DOGE through an executive order, the advisory panel was subjected to at least three different lawsuits challenging its legality.

And if that weren’t an inauspicious enough start, DOGE then lost billionaire and former GOP primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as its co-leader, amid reports he was forced out by the unit’s other extremely high-profile chief—Tesla CEO and close Trump advisor Elon Musk. Since Trump first mentioned it on the campaign trail as a path to cutting federal spending and civil service jobs it finances, DOGE has been viewed as an extremely sharp tool that ruling Republicans would use to hack government agencies down to size—preferably XXS. While Musk vowed to rip $2 trillion out of the current $6.75 trillion budget, Ramaswamy reiterated his plans to shrink the current 2.3 million civil service headcount by 75 percent. In doing so, their stated aim was to reduce the number of agencies that create and oversee regulations the two billionaire businessmen and Trump all loathe. But a funny thing happened on the way to the nongovernmental DOGE’s official creation by executive order after Trump was sworn in Monday. At least three lawsuits were filed contesting its legality—or at least its conception.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Because only Congress can create or eliminate governmental bodies, as an unofficial entity, DOGE—as it was originally conceived—could never had been more than an advisory panel with little power to act on its own. Based on that, public interest law firm National Security Counselors, the nonprofit Public Citizen and State Democracy Defenders Fund, and the American Federation of Government Employees labor union all filed litigation Monday following Trump’s inauguration, arguing DOGE would violate the 1972 Federal Advisory Committee Act. That law imposes transparency and public accessibility requirements on nongovernmental advisory groups. Its objective is to prevent private citizens from advancing their own or other business interests under the cover of their work for administrations. The new litigation contests the legal compliance of DOGE—which until now has reportedly been working unofficially out of Musk’s SpaceX offices in the capital, pursuing the contrasting goals of what some press accounts described has hiring around 20 new people to cut countless existing jobs. Evidently aware of the looming court challenge, Trump’s executive order appears written to try to sidestep the Federal Advisory Committee Act’s framework. It establishes DOGE “in the Executive Office of the President”—nominally making part of White House operations. It’s still unclear is whether that legally qualifies it as a part of government, rather than an in-house board of private advisors.

Awaiting for the legal challenges to decide that, Trump’s order also created DOGE as a “Temporary Organization,” whose mandate of “modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity” will expire July 4, 2026. Though it does not specifically mention cutting budgets or laying off hundreds of thousands of civil servants, it does require heads of federal agencies to integrate DOGE teams. In their smallest form those will include a DOGE-appointed leader, “one engineer, one human resources specialist, and one attorney…(for) implementing the President ‘s DOGE Agenda.” Despite the unstated threat of mass job cuts, that mission statement can’t be too comforting to federal employees.

To add insult to that threatened injury, the executive order also features another Trump hallmark: petty vindictiveness. That came with it officially changing the name of the U.S. Digital Service (USDS)—created in 2014 by Barack Obama to modernize government IT use—to the U.S. DOGE Service (USDS). At least the acronym was spared amid the dizzying staff cuts the president has vowed. So does that mean Trump and DOGE are now home free to slash away as desired? Not really—for several reasons.



Even if DOGE is ruled to fall outside the Federal Advisory Committee Act’s transparency obligations, neither the group nor Trump will have the authority to start shrinking or entirely shuttering federal agencies, or sacking millions of their employees. To do that, they’ll need the approval of Congress—and despite Republican majorities in both chambers, there may be enough GOP holdouts to allow Democrats to block any moves in that direction. Where would hesitation on either side of the aisle come from? For starters, civil servants vote in Congressional elections, too. And as several contests in November demonstrated, thousands, much less a million ballots can turn many modern-day races.

Meanwhile, Republican legislators usually supportive of spending cuts may be wary of the extreme disruptions that DOGE slashing is expected to have. That could result in serious disapproval by millions of citizens and business leaders who receive guidance, assistance, or funding from government administrations. At the same time, infighting among Trump backers could wind up undermining DOGE’s operation—especially with Musk at its head. Several top, hardcore MAGA supporters have begun attacking Musk on personal and ideological grounds, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon who has denounced him as a “truly evil guy.” Worse still, tweaking the SpaceX CEO’s stratospheric ego, Bannon also dismissed him as a “toddler” who “should go back to South Africa” where he was born.

Musk’s only involvement with Trump or government, Bannon claimed, is in “support of just himself, the sole objective is to become a trillionaire.” That’s a pretty damning accusation from a guy who was indicted for complicity in defrauding people who donated funds to construct a wall on the southern border. (He also served four months in prison for defying a Congressional subpoena regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.)



Bent on full-scale conflict, Bannon also recently claimed to have enough grassroots MAGA backing to “have Elon Musk run out of here by Inauguration Day”—a threat he clearly failed to deliver on. But he may have been indirectly instrumental in facilitating Ramaswamy’s ouster from DOGE even before its official creation—and with Musk’s assistance. Among the triggers of Bannon’s anti-Musk ire was the billionaire’s defense last month of the H-1B visas that tech companies–and his fellow Silicon Vally neo-Trump backers–rely on to recruit top-flight engineers from abroad. Despite the loudly voiced hostility of the MAGA base—and, often, Trump himself—to all immigration, Musk haughtily rejected notions of discontinuing H-1B programs as self-defeating. Jumping on that riposte, Ramaswamy seconded his DOGE partner by denouncing nativist anti-H-1B attitudes that have “venerated mediocrity over excellence.”