Trump Tariffs Could Deepen U.S. Manufacturing Labor Shortage

With nearly 100,000 factory jobs already unfulfilled, and possibly millions to be created as companies relocate production back to the U.S., owners will struggle to find workers.

President-elect Donald Trump has downplayed warnings that his pledge to impose sweeping tariffs on imports may send inflation spiking again. The far bigger concern, he has insisted, is his plan’s objective to make buying goods made abroad expensive enough to prompt U.S. companies to bring offshore manufacturing back within our borders. But there may be a big hitch with that strategy if it succeeds: thousands of vacant factory jobs are still unfilled, and the labor pool may not be able to fill millions of new positions expected to be created in the next few years.

Trump has already vowed to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 percent duties on their exports, and hike existing tariffs on products from China another 10 percent. In addition to those nations—which supply 43 percent of the value of annual imports into the U.S.—Trump has also threatened to introduce levies on shipments from the European Union if the block doesn’t compensate for its “tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas.” The main objective for those and other duties Trump may impose on the nation’s biggest trading partners? To create such high additional costs for companies buying goods, components, and raw materials abroad they’ll eventually decide that relocating production back home is a cheaper alternative. The problem with that plan, noted a recent Wall Street Journal article, is that American manufacturers already can’t fill all the jobs available in their U.S. and regional production centers. And with even more factories already relocating to the U.S. in advance of Trump’s tariffs, that industrial labor shortage will likely grow even worse.

According to data cited by the Journal, the number of available manufacturing jobs that go unfilled each month has remained constant at about 100,000 over the past year. Though that’s but a fraction of the 13 million people who work for U.S. factories, it’s still a big shortfall for understaffed companies. That’s especially true for smaller businesses, for whom even a dozen vacant positions can vastly reduce production and delivery capacities—thus slashing revenue. Though most sectors that lost workers during and after the pandemic have recruited back to normal levels, many factory owners continue to struggle. Indeed, according to their National Association of Manufacturers trade group, 60 percent of member employers cited hiring and retaining employees as their top worry. That may get worse still, with the organization estimating an additional 3.8 million new workers will be needed to respond to a mix of factors. Those include a looming glut of retirement, rising industrial demand, and new, government-subsidized semiconductor and green energy plants preparing to open over the next three years.

Meanwhile, 73 percent of U.S. employers who responded to a recent KPMG survey saying they have or are preparing to return production and supply chains to the U.S. and regional countries in response to Trump’s tariff plans. That activity suggests the nation’s factory labor shortage is likely to get worse in the next few years. That may well be further exacerbated by another top policy Trump and his fellow Republicans have pledged to pursue: the deportation of undocumented workers, and restricting legal immigration into the country. For now, there don’t appear to be any homegrown solutions—unless attitudes change quickly. Business owners interviewed by the Journal said a big element contributing to their labor problem is the small number of younger people willing to step into jobs vacated by retiring Baby Boomers.

In addition to lingering Dickens-era images of factory work being dirty, miserable, and underpaid, owners of manufacturing companies say youthful candidates balk at the rotating schedules and longer hours of shift work. That aversion has grown even more with more flexible at-home or hybrid arrangements now enjoyed by so many office employees. Another problem, company owners said, is the continued belief of both educators and their students that lucrative jobs and fulfilled lives are almost impossible to obtain without four-year college degrees. “It seems like high school counselors are really pushing everyone that if you don’t have a four-year degree you’re not going to be successful,” Shannon Lafferty, general manager of hinge and drawer systems manufacturer Blum USA, told the Journal. “Where are the skilled individuals going to be developed to support the onshoring efforts of manufacturing in the U.S.?”