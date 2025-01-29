Trump’s Firings Take Aim at Federal Labor Agencies

President Donald Trump continues moving ahead with his attempt to radically remake the U.S. government, society, and economy, this time issuing legally questionable orders that could change the future of work in the private sector. After launching a wider offensive against diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) policies by banning them in federal agencies last week, Trump summarily fired several Democratic appointees to the independent National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), whose decisions often affect the national state of workers’ rights.

The dismissals mark another step in the plans of Trump and ruling Republicans to shrink the regulatory powers—and even the total number—of federal agencies, leaving those that remain in the hands of ideological allies. The move targeted five key Democrat-appointed leaders at the two agencies most active in defending employee rights, as well as those of underrepresented groups in the workplace. Significantly, the firings leave both the NLRB and EEOC without the quorums necessary for taking up any of the cases waiting to be heard. That effectively freezes future decisions on the treatment of workers, discrimination, or other legal complaints against businesses until the expected appointments of members who will give their governing leadership Republican majorities. The order Monday fired EEOC Chairwoman Charlotte Burrows and Commissioner Jocelyn Samuels, shortly after Trump similarly dismissed the body’s general counsel, Karla Gilbride. All three had drawn earlier attacks from Republicans for their defense of DEI principles. A similar directive removed NLRB chair Gwynne Wilcox and general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, who infuriated conservatives by frequently ruling in favor of employees and unions against large corporations, including Walmart, Apple, Starbucks, and Amazon. Businesses owned by Trump adviser and campaign contributor Elon Musk, who is spearheading a White House drive to eviscerate federal agencies, were also high-profile targets of the agency.

There are limited precedents of newly arrived presidents removing general counsels of otherwise independent federal commissions—Joe Biden did so at the NLRB upon taking office. But this week’s firings of committee members themselves have drawn fierce protest from critics, and vows from dismissed officials to fight Trump’s order in court. On what basis? Once appointees to those bodies are confirmed by Congress, federal law federal law only provides for their dismissal for “neglect of duty or malfeasance in office.” But by ignoring those longstanding government statutes—and the 1935 Supreme Court precedent they were founded on—Trump has demonstrated his dedication and apparent disregard for legal protections as he pursues his political and ideological purge. “These were far-left appointees with radical records of upending longstanding labor law, and they have no place as senior appointees in the Trump administration, which was given a mandate by the American people to undo the radical policies they created,” a White House official told the Washington Post.

Efforts by the former NLRB and EEOC officials to challenge the firings in court will be reinforced by the fact all three still had years left to their terms before they expired. Another aggravating factor in Trump’s order was that it targeted only women, two of whom are of color. Those include Wilcox, the first Black woman ever appointed to the NLRB. Also adding to opponents’ outrage was the timing of these dismissals, since they immediately followed the weekend firings of 17 inspectors general from various federal agencies. Those too were legally questionable removals of officially independent officials. Yet despite claims from critics that these are illicit “late night purges,” administration officials described them as both fulfilling Trump’s mandate and entirely within his presidential powers.

“It is the belief of this White House that the president was within his executive authority to do that,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday. “He is the executive of the executive branch and therefore he has the power to fire anyone within the executive branch that he wishes to.” It remains to be seen whether the promised legal challenges can disprove that claim and succeed in having the dismissals overturned. Yet with several seats on both the NLRB and EEOC remaining open, Trump will have the opportunity to create Republican majorities on them anyway—and thereby completely alter their objectives and operations from within. “This has the potential to result in rulings that either change the way the [NLRB] is structured or even limit the board’s ability to function going forward,” Columbia Law School professor Kate Andrias told the Post, echoing other advocates’ worries about the EEOC.