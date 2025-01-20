Trump’s RTO Plans Could Slash Federal Employee Head Count

The threat of DOGE-led job cuts may get further backing as the president vows to require government staffers to work in person five days a week.

Among the first things on incoming President Donald Trump’s agenda is starting the process of eviscerating government agencies and slashing their head counts. To that end, upon taking power on Monday he’s expected to give his official blessing to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory group under the direction of billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, which is already looking for ways to fire millions of federal employees. In addition, Trump is also likely to supercharge return to office (RTO) mandates that have already been adopted and enforced by high-profile companies in the private sector. His stated objective in imposing those requirements is to goad thousands of bureaucrats unwilling to give up their remote work routines into quitting.

When businesses like Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and United Parcel Service decided to restore pre-pandemic five-day in-person workweek rules, some dissenting employees claimed the moves were actually passive layoff plans aiming to provoke workers to quit. While those businesses dismissed those assertions, Trump and his advisers seem to like the sound of the idea. As a result, they’re eager to add it to their top-to-bottom plans to fire over a million of the current 2.3 million federal employees. “Requiring federal employees to come to the office five days a week would result in a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome,” wrote the DOGE’s Musk and Ramaswamy in a November Wall Street Journal editorial. “If people don’t come back to work, come back into the office, they’re going to be dismissed,” Trump concurred during a December speech.

Though the DOGE is not an actual government agency, and therefore restricted in what it could do without congressional approval, its billionaire chiefs are talking an enormously ambitious game. Musk vowed to cut $2 trillion from the current $6.75 trillion federal budget. During the Republican primary, Ramaswamy detailed plans for slashing “the federal employee head count by over 75 percent.” Now, Trump is also embracing their call to eliminate all remote work options as a means of inducing federal employees to jump from jobs without needing to be pushed through firings. Aware of those looming scenarios, many of those bureaucrats are already organizing to defend their more flexible work arrangements—and jobs.

According to a recent New York Times report, ranks of the “roughly one-quarter to one-third of federal workers who are unionized” have been swelling as the second Trump presidency nears. That included hundreds of employees of the Federal Trade Commission who voted to join a union—in large part to defend their hybrid work permissions—and Department of Justice lawyers banding together to preserve their flexible work arrangements. Other bureaucrats have received help in that effort from outgoing administrators. Last month, departing Social Security commissioner Martin O’Malley signed off on an agreement with the union representing agency workers that preserves current remote work rules until November 2029. Employees of other federal administrations are seeking to do the same in hopes of grandfathering their more flexible arrangements against the promised crackdown by Trump and DOGE. It’s unclear whether those defensive precautions will work.

For starters, Trump has signaled through the creation of the independent DOGE—and its dizzying spending and job reductions—that he’s willing to go far outside the traditional limitations of politics to impose his policies. As part of the presidential initiative, Trump’s pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought, is being tasked with reimposing the so-called Schedule F plan, which was abandoned under protest during the first Trump presidency. That innovation broke with over a century of practice by granting the White House the power to unilaterally revoke civil servants’ protections, thereby facilitating their dismissal and replacement with political appointees. The ensuing uproar soon sidelined the attempted end around. But in recent comments, Vought, a hardline Christian nationalist, has described the dire objectives of the new project to drive federal employees from their jobs in explicit terms.

“We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected,” Vought said in speeches reported by ProPublica. “When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work because they are increasingly viewed as the villains … We want to put them in trauma.” In addition to the intense pressuring of federal workers planned by White House officials, Republican legislators are also taking aim at civil servants’ flexible work arrangements. This month, James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, reintroduced his Show Up Act to force federal agencies to considerably tighten RTO mandates. That wasn’t the first move in that direction—nor have those efforts been exclusively headed by Republicans. As far back as 2022, President Joe Biden vowed to claw back work-at-home flexibilities first introduced by the Obama administration that proliferated during the pandemic. Biden vowed that by the end of his term, “the vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person.”

While Biden’s efforts floundered much like Trump’s Schedule F did, evidence suggests the substance of criticism behind the work practices of federal employees are exaggerated. According to an Office of Management and Budget report in August, nearly 55 percent of federal employees work full time in their offices, with just 10 percent entirely remote. And while 46 percent of the total 2.3 million civil servants are eligible to work from home, on average they spend 60 percent of their time on the job at their desk or otherwise onsite. That, the Congressional Budget Office noted in its April report, not only falls within government RTO objectives, but also roughly jibes with breakdowns in the private sector. Internal audits by various federal agencies also tend to reflect what Stanford economist and expert on remote work Nicholas Bloom has found: that any disruptions or losses from people working less frequently with colleagues in offices tend to be compensated or even outweighed by gains in efficiency.

But the war Trump has promised to wage on federal agencies in general—and remote work by federal employees in particular—is entirely about politics, not practicality. But given the ferocity of that drive, and the extra-governmental pressure Trump is unleashing through DOGE, some experts are warning that the defensive organizing already afoot by civil servants may not be enough to resist the threatened RTO onslaught. “Anything that’s not enshrined in the law, I think they’ll want to challenge,” Donald Kettl, an emeritus professor and civil service expert at the University of Maryland told the Times. “And if it is enshrined in the law, I think they’ll go after that as well.” Meanwhile, Trump allies are relying on the often unflattering reputation of bureaucrats in the broad public opinion to try to weaken any sympathy flexibility-loving private sector workers may feel at seeing their civil servant peers ordered back to the office.