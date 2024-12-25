U.S. Air Taxi Developers Hope 2024 Gains Will Help Services Take Off in 2025

Leading vertical-takeoff and -landing aircraft developers Joby and Archer are seeking 2025 FAA approval of their next-generation aircraft, and plan to initiate air taxi services that may take a long time to scale.

While 2024 was filled with milestones for the developers of future air taxis, it was also a time of consolidation and failure for some players in the global race to take new electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) planes to market. Now, with U.S. rivals Archer and Joby clearly leading all other contenders in that effort, the question arises as to which one—or either—can get their aircraft certified and meet their goals of launching services in 2025.

Compared with the very long development and approval times for most aircraft, startups that began work on next generation eVTOL planes less than a decade ago have made remarkably quick progress. This year was no exception, as both Archer and Joby continued to notch wins along the long and arduous process of securing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification. They’ve also signed several contracts with private business partners and U.S. military agencies to supply and adapt their air taxis—generating millions more in much needed cash to finance their final push toward service launches. This month Santa Cruz, California-based Archer penned a $450 million deal with defense contractor Anduril Industries to produce military-use eVTOLS. That increased its accumulated 2024 investments to $660 million, and its total financing to over $2 billion. Backers include United Airlines, Abu Dhabi’s investment fund, and carmaker Stellantis—which is overseeing construction and operation of Archer’s air taxi manufacturing center outside Atlanta. The first phase of that plant’s construction is virtually complete, and this month it received clearance to begin initial plane production in 2025. Northern California rival Joby also raised serious money. In October it received and additional $500 million investment from Toyota, raising the Japanese car company’s total backing to nearly $900 million. About the same time, Joby announced $222 million in additional financing from other underwriters, and this month said it will issue about $300 million in new shares. Its other partners—including Delta Airlines—have invested a total of at least $2.6 billion. Last week it also announced it had “entered the final phase of FAA certification” testing.



Why the emphasis on continued fundraising? Because the final push to perfect the tech powering eVTOLs in flight burns through enormous amounts of cash very fast. So, too, do the successive trials involved in the FAA certification process. Sector analysts estimate it may cost $1.5 billion and $2 billion just to finance those two final phases of air taxi development.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Both Archer and Joby have taken on that dual challenge in their race to be the first U.S. company to obtain next-generation aircraft approval in 2025, and then quickly commence initial air taxi operations. Other U.S. businesses at the forefront of eVTOL development include Vermont-based Beta Technologies and Boeing-owned Wisk—both of which are further away from certification and service launch. But isn’t all that activity merely business as usual for companies dedicated to getting these new birds aloft—progress you’d expect from niche sector businesses? Try asking their European competitors how they’re doing. For example, U.K. eVTOL developer Vertical had considerably success in test flights of its future air taxi in 2024, but is dragging its tail financially. The business recently had to accept $50 million in badly needed funds from “stressed and distressed” company financier Mudrick Capital. Though Vertical still plans to solicit additional investments to continue development work—and manage its increasing debt—it has also pushed back its initial 2025 certification target to 2028.

Two other leading European air taxi companies—Germany’s Volocopter and Lilium—have both run out of money, and are looking for potential investors, or buyers. Lilium, which has been developing a revolutionary propulsion design—an outlier even in the nascent eVTOL sector—has declared bankruptcy, and for now ceased operations. Either business might eventually find a new investor or owner in aviation giant Airbus, whose own oft-touted air taxi project lags these startups’ efforts and is still in the prototype phase. Meanwhile, though China’s EHang has won the race to be the world’s first eVTOL company to obtain any national certification, skeptics suspect Chinese regulators may have used less rigorous criteria that won’t fly in Western nations. That means its craft may be flying only domestic routes in the near- to mid-future. But if Archer and Joby seem poised lead the race in U.S. certification, their much-anticipated launch of air taxi services may wind up with some initial limits.

Both expect to initiate commercial flights next year—pending certification—but even if they meet that deadline, they may be carrying passengers on something of a trial basis for a while. The visions of operating broad and more complex municipal and regional networks for a wide range of aerial commuters will likely wait several years. The reasons? First off, planning for the specialized air taxi takeoff, landing, charging, and passenger terminals known as vertiports has been woefully slow—and new construction almost nonexistent, dimming prospects for quick creation of multiroute systems. Meantime, navigation tech that will guide battery-powered aircraft safely around lower altitudes is still under development. Once perfected, those platforms must also be integrated with existing air traffic systems keeping tabs on planes and helicopters. Meanwhile, new air taxi service providers will have to figure out how to balance the finances of offering full passenger services—managing operating costs, ticket prices, and demand to generate a profitable volume of passengers. To do that, they’ll have to somehow make taking a short-hop eVTOL flight no more expensive than ordering an Uber.

In pulling that off, air taxi companies hope to eventually reduce their per passenger-mile costs down to two or three dollars. Those amounts should make a 15-minute hop from downtown Manhattan to Newark Airport competitive with the price of an hour-plus car sharing drive. Early on, however, operating outlays will probably mean tickets will cost a lot more—making the air option affordable only to more affluent travelers. “You’re talking something like $8 per passenger mile at entry-into-service,” air travel expert and co-founder of the SMG Consulting firm Sergio Cecutta told Aviation Week. “If these companies want to sell the tickets for what it costs to operate the service, then it will have to be a very premium offering. … Maybe over time you could make it more accessible, but if you want to be affordable from day one, then it means the price needs to be subsidized.” For those reasons, initial regular air taxi services will likely mean Joby and Archer start by shuttling first-class and business passengers of their airline partners between major city centers and airport terminals.