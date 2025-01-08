Uncontained Fire Threatens Pacific Palisades Homes and Businesses

The blaze tearing through the posh neighborhood nestled above the Pacific Ocean has already consumed over 10 percent of the area, and remains out of control.

As dawn broke on the Southern California horizon Wednesday, nearly 1,500 firefighters continued battling wildfires ravaging three areas of Los Angeles. Among those was the posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood, where nearly 10,000 homes and businesses risk being consumed by the raging, wind-whipped flames.



The fire in Pacific Palisades broke out Tuesday morning, and quickly spread across the 23,431-acre area between Malibu and Santa Monica. Nestled in the hills overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the region is made up of upmarket homes and a large array of small- and medium-size local businesses. Hot Santa Ana desert winds of up to 100 mph are driving flames across the tree- and grass-covered neighborhoods. By early Wednesday, the fire had consumed nearly 3,000 acres and remained entirely uncontained.

In addition to the gusts acting as bellows, the fire’s advance has been aided by the recent lack of rainfall, drying out both foliage and soil. Making efforts even more difficult for hundreds of firefighters battling the blaze is that it’s just one of three major wildfires now raging in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The ferocity of the fire generated a rapid evacuation order of the Pacific Palisades’ 30,000 residents, which include many A-list actors. Among those are reportedly Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Bradley Cooper. According to NBC News, Vice President Kamala Harris also owns a home at the eastern edge of the current fire zone, and has thanked local officials and first responders for their rapid reaction to the disaster. The neighborhood’s celebrity population isn’t the only reason why the Palisades fire is drawing so much attention. It’s also the largest of the three wildfires now burning, and is rapidly working its way across an area where the median home price is nearly $3.5 million, according to Zillow.

In addition to threatening many of those houses, the blaze has burned close to the historic Getty Villa, and is menacing the other 13,208 nonresidential structures in the area. Many of those are owned or used by local entrepreneurs and other businesses operators, who provide services to Pacific Palisade residents. According to the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce, the 500 local businesses located in the area’s commercial centers include restaurants, cafes, galleries, clothes vendors, architects, veterinarians, accountants, home improvement specialists, landscapers, designers, entertainment providers, and several realtors. It may be a long time before they’re able to think about work again. As the sun rose over the West Coast this morning, there was still no indication of when the Palisades fire might even start to be contained, much less be extinguished. The Santa Ana winds from the east had been expected to blow harder during the night, and then drop to around 60 mph throughout Wednesday.

The risk of fire or smoke inhalation caused nearly 20 schools or entire districts to be ordered closed until further notice, and thousands of households have no electricity. The ferocity of the fire and the damage it inflicted just hours after it started led California governor Gavin Newsom to announce a state of emergency in the area Tuesday afternoon. Later in the day, he said he’d also secured three different sources of federal disaster assistance to both battle the blaze and care for displaced residents. But with no sign in sight of containment, and thousands of houses and businesses still standing in the path of advancing flames, officials made no effort to hide the loss that residents, local businesses, and entire communities now face.