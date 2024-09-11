U.S. Median Household Income Increased in 2023, Returning to 2019 Levels

New Census Bureau data show U.S. household incomes grew 4 percent last year, but past inflation and inequal wealth distribution leaves many workers still feeling worse off.

The ongoing effects of the pandemic include radical changes to people’s work and living habits, as well as other economic disruptions still evident today. Those were reflected in new official data showing 2023 median household income finally climbed back up to its 2019 level, driven in large part by the salary hikes employers made to slow frenetic staff turnover rates from 2021 through 2023. Despite those pay gains, opinion polls show many employees still feel they’ve lost more purchasing power to recent high rates of inflation–even with those having been brought back to under 3 percent.

Those clashing perspectives explain why Democrats are still struggling to convince voters they fared better economically under outgoing President Joe Biden than they did during Republican presidental candidate Donald Trump’s first term from 2016 to 2020. Democrats’ arguments got a boost Tuesday from the U.S. Census Bureau, which released new data showing median household income rose by 4 percent last year to $80,610, up from $77,540 in 2022. Those inflation-adjusted figures were the highest since 2019–the year before the pandemic derailed economies worldwide, creating a range of disruptions that in some cases are still being ironed out.

Moreover, once adjustments were made to reconcile economic differences between the two years, the Census Bureau said the 2023 figure of $80,610 works out as equivalent to the $81,210 median household income in 2019. And with that level being the highest recorded since 1967, people should logically now be feeling like they’re doing better than ever, right? Guess again.

A KFF poll released Tuesday said 38 percent of respondents cited “the economy and inflation as the most important issue” in determining how they’ll vote in November. Another survey of people aged 18 to 29 found 31 percent rated higher costs of living as the country’s biggest problem–far ahead of “threats to democracy” at 11 percent, and abortion at 9 percent.

With those responses and earlier studies regularly ranking inflation as the top consumer worry–despite the concurrent return of household incomes to 2019 levels–the disconnect between personal finance perceptions and hard economic data seems as wide as ever. Business owners may be joining Democratic Party leaders in puzzling over that gap. After all, U.S. employers financed the 22.3 percent increase in wages between February 2020 and last June. Those hikes were designed in part to slow the high rate of employee turnover during the super-flexible “Great Recession” labor markets from 2021 into last year.

But the rises in pay also sought to offset the 20.8 percent jolt in inflation workers faced during the pandemic era. Those increases reached their monthly apex of 9.1 percent in June 2022, before gradually being brought down to under 3 percent this summer. Today, experts say, once price hikes since 2019 are subtracted from salary hikes over the same period, households should be feeling at least a little better off than they have for years.

“We saw workers making gains and employment rising about as fast as it has any time in the last 30 years,” Arloc Sherman, vice president for data analysis and research at the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities think tank, told the Washington Post, responding to the Census Bureau’s report. “This is the clearest evidence yet that incomes grew faster than inflation did for ordinary households.” So why isn’t any of that optimism translating into better approval ratings for Biden, or stronger support for Democrat Kamala Harris’ campaign to succeed him? One answer may be other contrasts reflected in Census Bureau data, which in turn explain clashing perspectives on current financial well-being.

For example, median income for White non-Hispanic households last year rose to $89,050, a 5.7 percent increase over 2022. The same inflows to Asian and Hispanic households remained effectively unchanged year-on-year, while those to Black families crept up 2.8 percent–a statistically insignificant rise, the Census Bureau said.

Meanwhile, with median income for men having increased 3 percent in 2023 compared to 1.5 percent for women, gaps in gender pay gaps that had been slimming over the years grew again for the first time in two decades. Clearly, not all boats rose the same on the higher income tide. That different was especially apparent across higher and lower earning families. According to the report, the top 20 percent of households earning around $165,300 last year received nearly 52 percent of all incomes covered by Census Bureau data. In contrast, the bottom fifth of respondents, making only $33,000, took in just 3.1 percent of the total.