Virginia Again Tops List of Best States for Business, Lifted by Infrastructure Efforts

The annual CNBC ranking of the best states for doing business has been released, and its message is pretty clear. Just like top finisher Virginia, which nabbed the title for the third time in five years, the highest scorers all significantly boosted their tallies with a focus on infrastructure improvement–and in doing so, taking advantage of $1.2 trillion in federal funds being directed to public works projects.

As it has done each year since 2007, CNBC used a range of criteria to calculate which states offer the biggest advantages to companies based in each–or to businesses considering moving to the more hospitable locations among them. For the 2024 edition, the channel selected 128 metrics applied across 10 categories assessing competitiveness, scoring the 50 contenders on those as well as how effectively they market them to prospective transplants. In this edition, Virginia ranked first for the sixth time, edging out 2023 winner North Carolina. Texas, Georgia, and Florida rounded out the lead group.

How did Virginia triumph again? In part by finishing first in education, but especially through its third position in infrastructure. North Carolina scored just 20th in that category, Texas 26th, and Florida way down at position 35. Why is that criteria important? Because in updating its ranking each year, CNBC adjusts the weighting of different categories based on how influential they’ve become in the overall business attractivity mix. With companies now eager to benefit from improvements being produced by the federal government’s 2021 $1.2 trillion infrastructure funding law, the larger the number of works states can boast adds greater lift to their final position.

For example, Georgia repeated its 2023 fourth-place finish in the new list thanks in large part to its number one infrastructure position both years. That helped offset far less flattering marks on quality of life appreciation, which suffered from restrictive state laws and government policies on culture war issues and voter rights. By contrast, Texas–which topped the field in technology and innovation, as well as workforce attractiveness–lost ground from a middling infrastructure score. It also finished dead last on the same quality of life criteria that dogged Georgia–one that CNBC last year defined as “health, life, and inclusion.”

Other states that lost ground compared to the 2023 list due to weaker infrastructure results this year was Massachusetts’ slide from No. 23 to 38th, Delaware’s drop from 18th to 34th place, and Maryland giving up the 22nd spot for No. 31. In the other direction, Alabama’s eighth ranking in infrastructure shot if from 42nd place overall last year to 20th in 2024–the first time it finished higher than 31st. Its climb would have been stronger still had some of its government’s social and legal positions not dragged its quality of life score down to the 48th place.

Who topped in that inclusive category? Vermont, followed by Maine, New Jersey, and Minnesota. Top finishers for lowest cost of doing business were Oklahoma, Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky, while North Dakota, North Carolina, South Dakota, and Indiana led the category for friendliness to business.