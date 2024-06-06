Walmart Announces Bonus Program for Hourly Employees

The retailing giant says its lowest-paid workers could boost their annual pay by up to $1,000, and hopes to reduce turnover while encouraging shoppers to reverse a sales slump.

Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, expanded its pay incentives with a plan to offer hourly-wage earners bonuses that could boost incomes and keep people at their jobs. Other retailers around the U.S. might want to take note. In offering its those workers the opportunity to add up to $1,000 in bonuses to their annual income, the chain is looking to remedy two worsening problems created by relentlessly rising prices: the effects of inflation on employee pay–a factor in high turnover–and a drop in spending by customers feeling a similar squeeze to their own budgets.

Walmart said Wednesday it plans to introduce the new bonus scheme for “eligible full- and part-time hourly store associates.” The incentive “rewards great work and customer service,” the company noted, and will add up to an extra grand of annual pay atop wages earned. Walmart offered no further details on the metrics it would use to determine bonuses.

As always, there’s a catch–but one other retailers facing the same tight labor market will understand. Only employees who have worked at least one year at Walmart will qualify for the program, though Reuters said it should still “boost wages for 700,000 front-line staff.” While finding workers for openings isn’t as difficult as during the two years of exceptionally high turnover following the pandemic, Walmart’s seniority criteria reflects ongoing challenges posed by a still tight labor market, which makes it hard for many employers to find and keep staff. That’s why the offer is designed so the “longer an hourly store associate stays with the company, the higher their bonus potential.”

Meanwhile, as part of the same announcement, Walmart said it’s creating a training program for employees interested in transitioning to jobs requiring specialized skills–including facility maintenance and “automation technician roles”–that the company has struggled to fill.

But Walmart’s offer to top up wages with the bonus is also addressing two hard realities of prolonged inflation. The first is that consumers across all economic categories have begun reducing spending and insisting on good bargains before they buy. The other is that Walmart employees are in that same budget-pinched boat. Given that, what better way to encourage hesitating shoppers to go through with purchases than by motivating store workers with rewards for helping customers commit? How will they do that? That may be what a lot of Walmart wage earners are asking themselves, too. The company stayed largely mum on what employees would need to do to make extra money, with Reuters reporting company CEO John Furner saying they’d be based on stores fulfilling specified performance targets. It may be that Walmart’s, initial objectives are geared more to attracting and retaining employees with the prospect of increased pay, rather than engineering quick sales results.

Meanwhile, allowing lower-paid employees to earn more also addresses a still-touchy situation for Walmart. Though the company says the average hourly wage it pays increased by 30 percent to $18 dollars over the past half decade, critics have loudly denounced its remuneration scale, even as the chain ballooned to be one of the country’s biggest retailers.

According to CNBC, the company’s the median employee pay was just $27,642 during the last fiscal year, well below the federally designated $31,200 poverty line for a family of four. That that’s better than the $26,696 median at rival Target, but well under Amazon’s $36,274–and nowhere near the up to $400,000 Walmart store managers can earn each year under an incentive plan introduced last January. Still, its new bonus offer to lower-paid employees suggests Walmart has become increasingly sensitive to criticism of its pay scheme. Even back in January 2023, it announced a hike in its in-house minimum wage to $14 per hour–about a 17 percent lift. It also set a target for average hourly pay to increase 50 cents to $17.50 or more.