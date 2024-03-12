This Walmart Management Initiative Stresses Encouragement, Empathy, and Listening

The Manager Academy program trains store leaders at the world’s largest retailer to manage with understanding to help employees perform at their best.

The rise of e-commerce has provided an enormous boost to retail sales, but an online order lacks a principal perk of in-store visits: helpful staff ready to assist customers. To maximize the appeal of in-person interactions, shop owners might take note of how Walmart is working to get the best from its employees by training managers to be more empathetic and motivating.

With official U.S. estimates pegging total 2023 e-commerce sales at $1.1 trillion, online transactions remain a transformational aspect of retail growth. Yet remote buying still represents only 15.4 percent of all purchases in the fourth quarter of last year, leaving lots of room for in-store shopping’s contribution to the bottom line.

That’s a big reason store owners put so much effort into serving visiting customers. That logic also offers the rationale behind Walmart’s Manager Academy, which relies on a networking strategy to promote better experiences for employees and customers through intensively training its store supervisors. Manager Academy was introduced in 2022 with a dual objective. One was to initiate exchanges between Walmart executives and managers hired or promoted into new positions during the chaotic years of the pandemic. The other was to stage encounters between store managers themselves during weeklong visits to the chain’s Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters.

As part of that, they are taught “leadership skills to manage hundreds of associates, build relationships in their communities, and take care of their customers,” according to Walmart. The ultimate goal: to improve the lives and work of employees under participating managers and create a more positive environment that will hopefully contribute to higher sales.

According to Tuesday’s New York Times report on a visit to Manager Academy, around 1,800 people went through the training in 2023, with an additional 2,200 more expected to partake this year. That will cover most of its 5,214 U.S. stores. Once gathered in Bentonville, groups of 50 Walmart store supervisors engage in discussions and workshops to learn ways to make everyone working in the chain’s diverse employment positions “feel as if they’re contributing to the bigger corporate mission.”

Put that way, the Manager Academy may sound like another big company method for teaching mid-level employees to coax, not squeeze, better performance out of people working below them. But participants quoted by the Times, and Walmart’s own announcement of the program last year, contain human-level, beyond-business themes and objectives that other retailers might practice too.

In Walmart’s description, these themes include trainees “understanding our values and how to be a culture champion in their facilities; leading with empathy and focusing on associate well-being; how to further engage with our customers and communities; and embracing change and leading with a change mindset.” The initiative also reflects changed perceptions among U.S. managers generally — especially after turnover became a big problem amid the “Great Resignation” movement. Central to these is the idea that employees will perform better when treated on an individual level and respond more positively to encouragement and empathy compared to pressures to execute orders and fulfill quotas.

The Manager Academy is part of Walmart’s $1 billion in spending on store managers, an investment considered key to the chain’s $648.1 billion in 2023 global sales. That includes last year’s hike of base salaries to $128,000 and stock grants up to $20,000.