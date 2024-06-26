Waymo Robotaxis Are Now Available to Literally Everyone in San Francisco

The self-driving car service ended the waiting list restriction in San Francisco, the second city to host no-driver rides to all comers after Phoenix.

Waymo has a message for San Francisco: All aboard.

The robotaxi company has extended the service to anybody wanting it, announcing Tuesday that residents, tourists, and even people coming to San Francisco just to try its self-driving taxis can hail a ride by downloading and using the Waymo app. Since launching paying customer service in the city last August, Waymo had required people to sign up for a waiting list to catch a driverless ride, generating a line of 300,000 aspiring passengers. With those numbers having tapered off in the intervening 10 months, the company decided the time had come to remove the user restrictions.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“We’ve been welcoming new riders to the service incrementally, and we are now excited to open it up to everyone,” Waymo said in a blog post announcing the move in San Francisco, which becomes only the second city to host no-driver rides to all comers after Phoenix. “The wait is over. Starting today, anyone can hail a ride with Waymo in San Francisco. Rain, shine, or Karl the Fog, just download the app, and ride.” That will be wonderful news to the thousands of visitors whose eagerness to get near–or in–one of the robotaxis have turned them a major San Francisco tourist attraction in recent months. It will also accelerate use of the service among businesspeople, who make up about 30 percent of Waymo riders so far.

Also likely to benefit from that expansion are the restaurants, bars, cafes, and other venues serving customers out for nice time–and who might have elected to stay home if they’d had to deal with the hassles of driving or parking in the frequently packed streets of San Francisco themselves.

What took so long to open that up? For starters, by “deliberately scaling our service over time” until now, Waymo allowed the not always welcoming San Francisco residents to fully acclimate themselves to its cars–and vacant front seats–wending their way through streets. But that probably wasn’t the only reason for the careful, go-slow pace. Last month it was learned that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation had opened inquiries into cases of the chauffeur-free cars being involved in accidents, or cited in reports of potentially dangerous dysfunctions. Those included crashing into vehicles being towed, and driving in oncoming lanes. Limiting how many passengers were aboard its robotaxis at any given time presumably also reduced the number of people witnessing Waymo glitches.

But even those mishaps have generated minor fallout compared to what rival Cruise has endured. Last October the General Motors-owned company was forced to pull its driverless cars off the roads following a notorious pedestrian accident in San Francisco–and even more damaging revelations that company executives tried to cover it up.

Despite the snafus the NHTSA is looking into, by contrast, Waymo continues providing rides in a growing number of cities. The company was cleared to launch its current waiting list service in Los Angeles last March, and also continues testing in Austin, Texas and the Silicon Valley–where its cars have also been given permission to use highways between Bay Area cities. After initiating its first robotaxi operations in 2019, Waymo now says it has transported passengers over a total of 20 million miles. Around 3.8 million of those have been racked up driving 2 million paying riders through the crowded confines of San Francisco, which hosts 300 of the company’s 700 cars in operation.