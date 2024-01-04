Web Hosting Giant GoDaddy Is Adding an Automated Email Tool to Its Service Plans

GoDaddy’s small-business customers can now use the tool to create and send automated marketing and e-commerce messages as part of their current plans.

Web hosting giant GoDaddy, the power behind some of the most serious, no-kitty-photos business sites out there, now offers customers a chance to automate their professional email. Millions of companies use GoDaddy to create and operate their internet and e-commerce platforms, especially smaller outfits seeking a digital presence on a budget.

Inc. has reviewed the ease, affordability, and utility of GoDaddy’s services to small businesses, and profiled company founder Bob Parsons. Now, its Email Automation feature can help those businesses with additional support for online marketing.

GoDaddy will charge nothing extra for the email feature beyond its monthly plans, which range from $9.99 to $20.99. The company touts the tool’s ability to let clients create customizable messages and schedule sending times with intuitive templates and organization applications. The objective is to help users conceive and distribute more effective marketing messages that reach targeted segments of customer bases they work with — and do so in less time than they would with existing methods.

Email’s role and importance in business activity is enormous and getting bigger all the time. That’s particularly true for smaller and midsize companies that don’t have the huge advertising, promotional, and tech budgets of big corporations.

According to tech research firm Radicati Group, total worldwide email activity is expected to surpass 4.5 billion users by 2026. The number of those messages sent for business and consumer purposes is slated to exceed 376 billion –– every single day. But that growing scope of personalized contact in professional communication isn’t the only reason GoDaddy is rolling out its new automated tool. Another motivation is the fondness companies have for email in marketing campaigns, with one poll finding that 55 percent of all businesses with an online presence say email is their favorite promotional method.

As a result, most companies rely on it heavily. According the Fit Small Business advisory group, 64.1 percent of businesses questioned use email for client communication — activity that helped drive total email marketing revenue to an estimated $11 billion last year. A main reason for the embrace of digital missives to customers, says online market consultancy Litmus, is the terrific return on investment it delivers.

“On average, email drives an ROI of $36 for every dollar spent, higher than any other channel,” the Litmus site says. The added GoDaddy Email Automation functionality seeks to facilitate that activity, and add to the value small-business clients get from email marketing.

GoDaddy uses a similar user-friendly approach in its options for building and operating sites. That quasi-plug-and-play and drag-and-drop simplicity has attracted over 22 million businesses and 84 million domains to the company’s roster.