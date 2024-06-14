Wells Fargo Fires Employees ‘Faking Work,’ Raising Questions About Remote Work and Quiet Vacationing

The bank dismisses staff for feigning work using ‘simulated keyboard activity,’ as more bosses appear to be questioning whether their own home-based employees are wandering off the job.

One of the worst-kept secrets about post-pandemic hybrid and work-from-home arrangements is now definitively out of the bag, after more than a dozen Wells Fargo employees were fired for allegedly faking work through simulated keyboard activity while pretending to be on the job.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company fired them after looking into suspicions “they were faking work.” The bank’s filings on the matter with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority stated the workers with its wealth management unit were “discharged after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work.”

It’s unclear whether those caught with their noses elsewhere than to the grindstone were working at home when caught phoning–or rather, faux-typing–their duties in. But that’s the conclusion many observers are coming to, given the determination with which return-to-work mandates were imposed by some employers over the last year–and resisted with equal energy by fans of less rigid home and hybrid arrangements. Plus, how many of us can honestly say they don’t know people who’ve been notably less schedule- and rule-attentive in performing their jobs outside the office than when they were under the boss’s gaze?

Quiet vacationing or working? It’s hard to fathom those employees daring to attempt fraudulent keyboard work within office settings, but it isn’t tough to imagine others trying a similar sleight of hand at home. Production and sales of devices known as “mouse movers” or “jigglers” became a booming business for many pandemic-era entrepreneurs responding to rising demands for that motion-simulating tech.

Why the need? Because a periodic lurch or wriggle by one of the gadgets is often enough for an employee remotely connected to a network or messaging app to create the illusion of being present and productive–even if they’re out shopping, surfing, or quiet vacationing. Does that scenario sound far-fetched? Who among us can deny having anecdotal evidence of friends, neighbors, family, colleagues, or even–gasp!–their own activity confirming the home-working mouse will occasionally play when the boss-cat is away?

Yet even if Wells Fargo’s busting of employees faking keyboard activity risks putting a serious damper on “mouse mover” sales, it will probably boost other businesses. Take, for example, Teramind, Hubstaff, and ActivTrak, which produce software for monitoring employee presence, activity–and in some cases–productivity. Estimated at $535 million last year, that market is expected to surpass $1 billion by 2032, as remote work becomes a normal, even expected, arrangement for more employees. Remote work and productivity

But if business owners are increasingly verifying remote staff is on the job at the appointed time, that precaution doesn’t appear to be driven by plunging productivity rates attributable to home working arrangements. Though research has established just over 50 percent of people are now working in hybrid or fully remote arrangements, studies on how that has effected productivity vary enormously, lunging from double-digit losses to gains of over 20 percent.

Experts like Stanford University’s Nicholas Bloom say the reality is somewhere between break-even and slight increases in remote worker output, in part due to the elimination of wasted time in commuting and other unproductive efforts. But there may be additional reasons for that. Some studies indicate people working from home log an average 48.5 minutes more on the job each day than when in office settings.