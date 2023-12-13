What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Stellar Family-Owned Businesses

The nation’s first family-owned businesses were the foundation of the early U.S. economy, and they remain critical to its ability to create value today. It turns out, they’re also a great deal more profitable, efficient, stable, and productively managed than other kinds of companies, according to a new study by global consulting firm McKinsey.

The report offers insights all owners and managers should contemplate amid their efforts to enhance the operation, results, and even longevity of their enterprises–whether a company is private or public. Family-owned businesses (FOB), defined as companies “in which founders or descendants hold significant share capital or voting rights,” generated average profits of $77.5 million and total shareholder returns of 2.6 percent between 2017 and 2022. Non-FOBs, by comparison, produced average profits of $66.3 million and shareholder returns of 2.3 percent.

Yields versus weighted costs of invested FOB capital were 33 percent greater than for the non-familial cohort over the same period. Those and other metrics touting FOB performance relative to other categories add up to significant economic influence. The study says FOBs represent 70 percent of the world’s GDP and 60 percent of its total jobs, generating annual turnover of $60 trillion to $70 trillion. While they’re at it, those family outfits also “play a critical role in supporting education, healthcare, and infrastructure development across their communities.” They’re also rumored to throw pretty decent employee birthday fêtes.

McKinsey identified four critical mindsets and five strategic actions shared by disparate FOBs. It fit those common traits into a formula and re-applied them other companies, determining they “could create a 2.5- to 5.5-times increase in economic profit” if embraced by non-family businesses.

Here is the formula: 1. A focus on purpose beyond profits that place company longevity, customer satisfaction, employee well-being, community benefit, or other objectives on par with or ahead of corporate urgency to create quarterly value for shareholders.

2. A long-term perspective prioritizing long-term reinvestment in the business, making both shorter-period payouts to investors and the FOB’s own moves to cash in holdings for immediate profits secondary concerns.

3. Financial conservativism, and wariness toward debt and high-risk investments–which McKinsey noted sometimes wane a bit among the oldest and highest-performing FOBs. This group, instead, relies on stores of accumulated wealth as a hedge against a a slightly higher risk tolerance. 4. A solid internal management process that enables efficient decision making, often using centralized–but flexible–methods to produce clear and consistently applied directives.

McKinsey also listed five common FOB strategic actions:

1. Active portfolio diversification, since 40 percent of outperforming FOBs generate over half of their revenue from activities outside core operations and through mixed geographical bases. 2. Dynamic reallocation of resources, which generate “significantly higher returns to shareholders, experience less long-term variance on returns, and have a higher likelihood of avoiding acquisition or bankruptcy.”

3. High operational and investment efficiency, rooted in effective practices that FOB leadership hands down across generations. They also use broader mixes of metrics to evaluate performance and retain an unflagging focus on innovation.

4. Relentless focus on attracting, developing, and retaining talent that actively identifies and recruits standout candidates from outside the company. These hires have average tenures about three times longer than non-FOBs. 5. Continual, cross-generational review of governance mechanisms to ensure strong corporate performance, sustained nurturing of a distinct company culture, and complete separation of FOB business and internal family matters.