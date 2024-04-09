What We Can Learn From Uniqlo’s Product Strategy Shift

The Japanese casual fashion retailer reached a plateau in the U.S. market, then revamped the way it uses customer data to reflect the market’s changing tastes and habits to support a major expansion.

Casual fashion company Uniqlo arrived in the U.S. way back in 2005, but needed to make some major changes before it its launch of an expansion phase to become a major player in the U.S. apparel market. To do so it’s not simply multiplying it locations across the country, but also drawing from its past mistakes in ways that may offer useful lessons for other business owners.

Owned by the Tokyo-based holding company Fast Retailing, Uniqlo plans to open new stores across the U.S. under a push to increase its total North America outlet count from 72 to 200 by 2027. That’s part of a renewed drive following a prolonged period of regrouping, when executives reconsidered their approach to an American market that proved harder to crack than expected. Once the expansion is completed, Uniqlo’s enlarged network of stores will reportedly be targeting U.S. sales of $2.3 billion by 2027, compared to $1.12 billion for the fiscal year ended August 31.

Even that goal is a fraction of the $10 billion objective Fast Retailing executives initially set for North America by 2020. But Uniqlo’s difficulty in attracting consumers beyond its big city strongholds on both coasts led the retailer to recalibrate its ambitions. Part of that strategy pivot involves Uniqlo stepping away from its positioning of designing and selling quality casual fashions at affordable prices, and instead meet U.S. consumer demand by gearing its offer more closely to the tastes and habits of U.S. shoppers. There’s little debate about the simple elegance and value of the clothes Uniqlo built its brand reputation on. But those attributes haven’t been as appealing to a wide range of shoppers in a climate where fashion rivals like Shein, Old Navy, and H&M can respond to changing trends almost immediately, and alter their product lines accordingly. Now Uniqlo is moving that way as well–in its own style.

That involves rapidly identifying clothing and accessories catching on with customers–whether in sales at stores, across online channels, or trending on social media–and moving to build off that momentum. As soon as data indicates a garment or accessory is getting hot with buyers, new colors or variations of those trending items are produced and rushed into distribution. The strategy aims to both feed building that demand, and provide it new direction throught he additional touches added.

There’s also a greater effort being made to respond to the adapt products to the particularities unique to the U.S. market. Whereas before Uniqlo tended to camp on the simple, clean designs characteristic of its lines, it now compliments those with fashions Americans hanker for. As such its developing and marketing fashion more as an interactive process with consumers, rather than a what-you-see-is-what-you-get venture. For example, the Wall Street Journal reports Uniqlo has gone big in the U.S. with garments like cropped T-shirts, even though those items don’t sell as well in other global markets. That has not only increased its potential and actual appeal to local consumers, but also jazzed up its understated collections in unexpected and eye-catching ways.

At the same time, it isn’t trying to replicate the rapid churn of production–and, critics claim, waste–of its fast-fashion competitors. But by changing its game and pace in that way, Uniqlo is making inroads into the mass-market turf of established retailing giants. That’s especially true of Gap Inc.-owned chains like Banana Republic and Old Navy, which have been experiencing declining sales.

“It’s interesting because Uniqlo now is probably what Gap should have been… (and) taking market share from incumbent players like Gap,” Neil Saunders, retail analyst for Global Data, told Retail Brew in December. “They also feel that trends are on their side because Uniqlo is a value retailer. It focuses on value for money and reasonably low price points.” In addition to the adaptations being made to nurture increased brand awareness and sales in the U.S., Uniqlo is also benefiting from post-pandemic changes in consumer habits. Its longstanding reputation for making stylish, quality clothes at affordable prices is dovetailing with post-pandemic shopper preferences for casual styles. It’s also finding positive response among inflation-weary buyers insisting on what they feel is good value for each dollar spent.