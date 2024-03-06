What Your Business Can Learn From Land O’ Lakes’ Embrace of Flexible Shift Scheduling

Small businesses that need to fill open jobs and increase staff productivity should look to the employee scheduling practices companies have long used–and maybe do the complete opposite. It’s not a sure bet, but anecdotal evidence suggests that organizing work hours in counterintuitive ways may produce unexpected benefits for workers and employers.

This unexpected conclusion arose in Wednesday’s deep dive story by the Wall Street Journal on the switch from the work shifts dairy producer Land O’ Lakes used to keep its factories going 24/7. That, the paper said, left employees only two choices: “Start at 5 in the morning and work ’til 5 at night, or the other way around.” Manufacturing orthodoxy–and previous experience–dictated that those long, inflexible shifts were the only way of managing a smooth-running, highly productive production site. Until, that is, events forced the company to start letting employees choose when they worked.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

When it did, alternative hiring and scheduling ideas that once seemed ludicrous started looking like smarter, improved business practices. Land O’ Lakes faced serious challenges in filling open part-time positions at its Melrose, Minnesota cheese plant, a situation that led managers last year to start letting potential recruits select the times and lengths of their shifts. That option for entry-level hires proved so popular–and productive–that it was gradually offered as an alternative to other employees at the Melrose plant. The “flex-work” initiative has now been introduced at 60 of the company’s U.S. sites and will eventually become an option in all 140 of Land O’ Lakes factories.

That decision to ease formerly ironclad shift rules isn’t surprising, with the advantage of hindsight. Prior to the sea change, the Journal said one Land O’ Lakes factory “had 26 full-time open roles without a single application–but when it posted a single ad for a flex position, more than 100 people applied.” Twice as many candidates still seek “flex-work” jobs as those with fixed hours, and recruits tend to keep those positions longer than people working traditional shifts. In that way, labor shortages inspired change that created happier workers.

“Historically, when employers are in the driver’s seat, they want to keep it simple from their perspective and say, ‘If you want this job, we’re going to tell you when to work, and it’s take it or leave it’,” Aaron Sojourner, a Minnesota-based labor economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, told the Journal. “(G)iving workers more control over their schedules is a very valuable aspect of the job.” Should small company owners of other types of businesses also adopt the Land O’ Lakes response? They’re all dealing with a labor market that is less ultra-rigid than 2022 and much of 2023, but is still much tighter than before the pandemic. Even if they don’t go the “flex-work” route, meanwhile, there are other ways in which more flexibile employee management has produced similar benefits for firms.

Consider that some polls indicate the majority of people still want to continue working at home or in hybrid arrangements, for example. Some studies (but not all) indicate those preferred remote options have contributed to increased productivity across the U.S. economy. Similarly, trials at companies adopting four-day work weeks while maintaining salaries have indicated steady or increased per-worker productivity rates, as employees focus on performing better in limited hours.

Yet small businesses are also dealing with different kinds of staffing problems than large manufacturers. Labor Department data indicates factories are only filling 60 percent of their job openings–the lowest rate this century. That labor shortfall is expected to worsen as the active workforce grows both smaller in numbers and younger in age. Plus, the Journal notes, even the predominantly positive effects of “flex-work” at Land O’ Lakes involves trade-offs. With most of those positions concentrated in part-time jobs, the company has been hiring two to three people to do the work of each full-time, traditional shift worker. That increases training and other costs, though those have mostly been offset by other factors–including what the paper describes as “increased retention and cutting back on overtime pay.”

For now, management and workers at Land O’ Lakes seem pleased with the change, not just because of the quality-of-life improvements afforded by more flexible shifts. Mother of three Raven Nelson was able to swap her former part-time job at the local post office for flex-work at Land ‘O Lakes, and could then more easily sync her schedule to that of her husband, who was also on staff at the Melrose plant.