Whataburger App Gets Fresh Use After Beryl as Thousands Use It to Find Restored Power

Houston-area residents who lost power after Hurricane Beryl relied on the chain’s app to see which of its restaurants were open for business, and then deduced where power had been restored around the city.

Business owners creating or updating the company mobile app might want to think about its off-label versatility. Just ask Texas-based fast-food chain Whataburger, which has seen a surge of app-guided residents in the Houston area flocking toward its restaurants in search of food, shelter, and especially electricity amid the ravages of Hurricane Beryl.

The powerful storm that hit the Gulf Coast of Texas Monday has moved northward since. But over two million residents initially deprived of power have struggled to get updates from the area’s main utility, CenterPoint Energy, on its efforts to restore service. The reason: During a violent windstorm that disrupted electrical networks in May, so many people tried to access the company’s online outage map that it crashed–and burned. CenterPoint Energy was still working on a revamped version of the site when Beryl barreled in and left millions in the dark.

Then, into that bleak informational void stepped Whataburger, app aglow. In addition to operating 670 restaurants in Texas and several other Southern states, the chain runs 164 locations in the Houston area–all of which are positioned on a map in the company’s app. Though most Whataburgers are open 24/7, those serving customers appear as a bright orange W, while any that happen to be closed are displayed in grey.

On Monday, a user of social media platform X, figured out that real time updating of Whataburger outlets’ status offered a pretty good idea about where in Houston electricity had been restored. Posting under his BBQ Bryan account name, he then let other Beryl sufferers in on the hack.

“The Whataburger app works as a power outage tracker, handy since the electric company doesn’t show a map,” BBQ Bryan said in tipping his hat to the chain, while sparing the lavishly criticized CenterPoint Energy additional reproach. “I imagine it’s a complex thing to track and continually ensure its updating for two million locations that were out in Houston, versus around a thousand total restaurants across the U.S. and probably a hundred-ish in Houston area.” Perhaps, but the upshot was many of the 10 million people who saw the initial post fired up the Whataburger app, and used the orange Ws as indicators of which parts of Houston electricity had been restored. Some headed for the chain’s restaurants to order hot meals, escape what have become sweltering temperatures, or otherwise refresh themselves in a well-lit, electrified environment. Others visited surrounding businesses that had similarly been reconnected to the grid and were serving clients.

Either way, the app provided clear indication to people without power of where they could go to find it–along with more normal activities that were still unplugged at home.

Recognizing the exceptional PR opportunity the development presented, Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson seized the moment to deliver statements to various publications hailing the app’s sudden popularity–and unexpected utility. “Whataburger is that friend by your side in good times and bad,” Nelson’s text to Fast Company said. “We’re glad the Whataburger app has been helpful to Houston residents to understand where power is available in the city.”

Elsewhere, however, Nelson advised Houstonians using the app to take the precaution of calling locations lit with orange Ws before heading out to visit them. It turns out, the open store locator map could show places where the power was back on, but its staff were still away due to the storm.

“Sugar Land Hwy 6 @Whataburger is lit up, cars lined up in drive thru,” warned X user Tootles. “From afar, looks like ppl are ordering & moving forward, it’s not until one reaches intercom & waits to just silence that they realize there’s no one there. It’s closed. Each car takes turns sadly realizing this.” Ah well, nothing’s perfect–and at least there was light!

Plus, the episode has allowed Whataburger to join the Waffle House as the only other business being used to gauge response and restoration efforts following natural disasters. That distinction led one X user to wax poetic about the burger chain’s assistance to Houstonians dealing Beryl’s effects, even as others focused their fury on CenterPoint Energy inability to do that.