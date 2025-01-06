White-Collar Job Seekers Face Obstacles Despite Low U.S. Unemployment

The job market stayed healthy at the end of the year, with no increase in the low 4.2 percent national unemployment rate, managerial office workers reported longer waits to find new positions.

Robust job creation has been a main feature of the U.S. economy’s post-pandemic expansion, helping limit unemployment to its current, historically low rate of 4.2 percent. Yet despite the more than two million positions created by companies over the past two years, mounting evidence suggests that the labor market may be starting to lock up for some people. More indications show it’s taking more time and effort for many job hunters to find work—especially among well-paid white-collar employees.

U.S. businesses continued creating new jobs and filling them heading into 2025. That vigor in the labor market helped explain the drop in new unemployment claims filed during the last week of December to 211,000. That was 9,000 fewer applications than the previous week, and the lowest level since last April. As part of that, the total number of people receiving jobless benefits through December 28 decreased by 52,000 to 1.84 million, a nearly four-month low. But while those figures reflect considerable stability in companies’ hiring and retention rates, they mask the increasing difficulty that a large portion of job seekers are now encountering to find work despite the otherwise positive labor outlook. The challenge is particularly formidable for skilled white-collar employees, whose ranks are being squeezed under ongoing corporate head count reductions. According to a Sunday report by the Wall Street Journal, around 1.6 million, or about 20 percent of the people the Labor Department classifies as unemployed, have been looking for work for over six months. While that’s still a minority among seven million total job hunters, it marks a 50 percent increase in the number of candidates unable to find employment after half a year or more, compared with 2022.

A major portion of those frustrated individuals are people who lost or left jobs in the tech, consulting, legal, and media industries. In some cases, companies in those sectors have considerably pared back staffing after post-pandemic over-hiring, when business and job creation boomed. In other cases, formerly highly-sought-after, well-paid executives have been squeezed out of corporate managerial strategies, many of which now call for compressing hierarchies to increase efficiency and speed decision-making. Amazon, Google owner Alphabet, Meta, Citigroup, United Parcel Services, and others are among well-known big businesses cutting their managerial ranks. According to data cited by the Journal, that has so far resulted in a 6 percent reduction in middle-manager headcounts across U.S. companies, and a 5 percent decline in senior executive positions in just a couple of years. It has also resulted in considerably reduced jobs available to a growing number of skilled office workers.

That situation contrasts the still-fluid hiring outlook in the manufacturing, hospitality, health care, transportation, and manual service sectors. With demand for labor in those areas still strong, employees may still enjoy situations similar to those during the Great Resignation—when people could bolt from jobs they’d tired of, knowing they’d likely find better, higher-paying alternatives quickly.



That flexibility, once found across the broader economy, has now slimmed down to far fewer work categories. Instead, many unemployed professionals now find they may need to switch industries entirely to land work. That’s a transition over 50 percent of people hired in the past six months felt they had to make to get a new job, according to LinkedIn data, compared with 40 percent before. Meanwhile, that forced occupational migration may only be starting, given slackening hiring trends. According to the Journal, by late 2024 recruitment in “software development, data science, and marketing roles were each at least 20 [percent] below pre-pandemic levels,” while those in tech and finance were 30 and 28 percent lower, respectively. The good news is that, thus far, experts attribute the tightening job market to companies mostly cutting back on recruitment, with only certain sectors like tech resorting to widespread layoffs. The risk, however, is if the efficiency gains that provided a rationale for corporate efforts to maintain or slightly decrease staff sizes prove insufficient for companies’ cost-cutting goals.