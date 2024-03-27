Who Will Pull Boeing Out of Its Nosedive?

The search for a new CEO capable of reversing years of business and safety decline may extend beyond the industry. Or not.

Though scarcely 48 hours have passed since Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced he’ll leave the scandal-rocked aviation giant at the end of the year, observers are already scanning the horizon for his likely replacement. There seem to be nearly as many prospects as there are forecasters, with all disagreeing about an essential factor in the choice: whether the new boss should have a history with the aircraft manufacturer or be an outsider capable of turning a troubled page in the company’s history.

Calhoun’s resignation announcement Monday came amid pressure that has been building since a Boeing 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines lost a side panel during ascent on January 5. The 16,000-foot drama terrified passengers, dismayed airline customers, and led the Federal Aviation Administration to limit production of the craft until it is convinced Boeing has solved faulty safety procedures. That only deepened the displeasure of carriers, which have been forced to ratchet down planned flight schedule increases and other activity thwarted by reduced new plane deliveries.

As threatening to business as the series of alarming revelations surrounding the 737 MAX program were, however, they came atop compounding business setbacks during Calhoun’s four-year tenure at the helm. Boeing has lost more than $31 billion since 2019, the second consecutive year of 737 MAX plane crashes, which killed a total of 346 people. The aircraft manufacturer continually lost market share to rival Airbus, to the point where some U.S. airlines recently turned to the European consortium requesting older planes to make up for Boeing’s reduced production.

Meanwhile, even as Calhoun led company executives in reversing decades of focus on financial goals blamed for undermining Boeing’s safety standards, the effort produced additional short-term woes. Just last week, the company said lost business and expenses from remedial production measures would cost it over $4 billion in the first quarter of this year.

But if Calhoun’s departure seemed an almost forgone conclusion when he announced it Monday, the question of who will replace him remains entirely up in the air. The next Boeing CEO–the 13th in company history–will not only need to resolve what has become an existential crisis. That executive must also convince the industry, investors, customer airlines, and millions of air travelers that the firm has definitively swapped its former cost-cutting and profit-enhancing culture for one dedicated exclusively to safety. “[Boeing’s] culture of quality and manufacturing has been called into question over recent issues, and a new, outside perspective on operations could be encouraging for investors,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Ken Herbert told Reuters.

CNBC reported what Boeing customers told the channel were their expectations for Calhoun’s replacement. That, it said, boiled down to “the new leader [having] manufacturing acumen, expertise in the highly regulated and technical world of aviation, and, perhaps most difficult of all, the ability to rally Boeing’s employees and ensure a culture of safety, consistency, and innovation.”

Who can do that? Most media speculation falls on current General Electric CEO Larry Culp, who oversaw the conglomerate’s breakup and is set to head GE’s spun-off jet engine manufacturing company. Also mentioned is Pat Shanahan, interim CEO of Spirit AeroSystems–the former fuselage division of Boeing that was sold off in 2005 and recently linked to some of the 737 MAX program incidents. Carrier CEO and Boeing board member David Gitlin is also frequently mentioned, as is Northrop Grumman boss Kathy Warden. Several current Boeing executives are also cited as possible candidates, including Stephanie Pope, who was promoted to chief operating officer amid the high-level departures accompanying Calhoun’s announcement.

But some observers argue the only way to restore Boeing’s former prowess as an innovative, safety-obsessed, world-leading plane producer is to return to its earlier practices. Among those, they say, is putting aircraft building engineers back in charge of a company whose recent history was confided to financially driven managers.

“This company thrived under engineering leadership for decades, but has lurched from crisis to crisis,” Ray Goforth, executive director of the SPEEA union that represents many Boeing employees, told Reuters. “To fix Boeing’s issues the company needs a strong engineering lead as its head, coupled to a governance model which prioritizes safety and quality,” CNN quoted Emirates Airlines president Tim Clark, a major Boeing client who has expressed spiking exasperation with the company in recent weeks. “Whether, yet again, this changing of the guard will resolve Boeing’s issues only time will tell, but time, unfortunately, is not on their side.”